DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches Over 17,850 Holders Ahead of Q4 V1 Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to strengthen its position as one of the fastest-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) projects of 2025. With over 17,850 holders and $18.55 million raised, the project has quickly become a standout name in the DeFi sector. Its growing community, structured presale model, and upcoming product release have made it one of the most closely watched new cryptocurrencies of the year.



The team has confirmed that the V1 version of its lending and borrowing protocol will debut on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, marking a key transition from development to live testing. This milestone reflects months of progress under the project’s official roadmap and adds strong momentum to what has already been a highly successful presale campaign.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

The Mutuum Finance presale has maintained consistent traction since its launch earlier this year. The token is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, representing a 2,5x increase from its original $0.01 price in Phase 1. According to official updates, Phase 6 is now over 85% allocated, showing strong participation from both retail and large investors.

So far, 795 million MUTM tokens have been sold out of the total 4 billion supply. Of that supply, 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) are dedicated to the presale, a design that encourages early community involvement while ensuring broad token distribution. This structure has been one of the main drivers of its strong performance, as it provides clear visibility into pricing and allocation at every stage.

The official launch price of $0.06 highlights the project’s steady value progression, offering an early indicator of potential upside once the token begins trading. Each presale phase uses a fixed-price, fixed-allocation format, meaning higher demand directly accelerates the price increase to the next stage.

Mutuum Finance has also integrated a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This feature keeps engagement high, strengthens transparency, and helps sustain presale momentum as each stage nears completion.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

At its core, Mutuum Finance aims to reshape how digital asset lending and borrowing work in DeFi. The protocol is designed to offer users full control of their assets through smart contracts that handle lending, collateral management, and interest distribution automatically.

The system revolves around two main components, Liquidity Pools and mtTokens. When users deposit their crypto assets into the protocol, they receive mtTokens, which act as yield-bearing tokens representing their deposits. These mtTokens automatically accumulate interest as borrowers pay fees, creating a seamless way for depositors to earn passive income while maintaining exposure to their original assets.

Borrowers, on the other hand, can access liquidity by locking eligible collateral at a healthy loan-to-value ratio (LTV). The platform uses an automated liquidation system and real-time data feeds to manage market risk, ensuring the system remains stable even during volatile conditions.



Upcoming V1 Testnet Launch

The most anticipated milestone for the project is the V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This version will include all the core features of the Mutuum Finance ecosystem, such as Liquidity Pools, mtTokens, Debt Tokens, and a Liquidator Bot designed to maintain system balance.

This release represents the first step toward real-world implementation and will allow the team to conduct final checks on interest rate mechanics, collateral parameters, and transaction flows before the full mainnet rollout. The testnet launch also aligns with Mutuum Finance’s roadmap schedule, demonstrating steady progress and technical readiness.

Currently, the project is in Phase 2: Building Mutuum Finance, which centers on the platform’s technical development. The team is actively finalizing smart contract coding, DApp front-end and back-end development, risk parameter integration, and analytics tool deployment. Once complete, this phase will lead directly into external testing and security validation.

Broader Ecosystem Plans

Mutuum Finance has outlined future ecosystem expansions that include a USD-pegged stablecoin, Layer-2 scaling, and advanced oracle integrations. This design aims to create a self-sustaining value cycle while strengthening on-chain liquidity.

Meanwhile, Layer-2 deployment will help lower transaction fees and improve scalability, making the protocol more accessible for global users. Oracles, such as Chainlink, will feed reliable market data to power fair collateral valuations and smooth liquidation processes.

These developments show that the project’s ambitions go far beyond a single-chain lending protocol, Mutuum Finance is building a multi-layered DeFi infrastructure.

The Road Ahead

With strong presale progress, clear technical milestones, and a growing community, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering a critical stage in its journey. The combination of smart tokenomics, audited security, and a live testnet launch scheduled for Q4 2025 continues to generate excitement in the market.

As demand grows and the project moves closer to mainnet, Mutuum Finance is solidifying its reputation as one of the top cryptos to watch in 2025. For a project still priced at $0.035 per token, its strong foundation and expanding ecosystem make it one of the most notable new DeFi cryptos shaping the next phase of decentralized finance.