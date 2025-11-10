SunHydrogen Highlights Strong Momentum at World Hydrogen Technology Expo in Hamburg

Coralville, IA , Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology that produces renewable hydrogen using only sunlight and water, today announced a successful showing at the Hydrogen Technology Expo in Hamburg, Germany. Exhibiting alongside its solar partner CNBM CTF Solar, the company’s booth attracted sustained engagement from industry leaders, potential partners, investors, and students. Live, in-booth technology demonstrations impressed visitors and reinforced SunHydrogen’s core value proposition—producing clean hydrogen directly from sunlight and water, without the need for a separate electrolyzer or water purification system, in a compact, modular format designed for scalability.

Across three days in Hamburg, SunHydrogen’s partner network was a frequent topic of conversation, with CNBM CTF Solar and Honda R&D highlighted as key collaborators. Their work with SunHydrogen signaled growing global industry confidence in the company’s approach and underscored the strategic progress made since formalizing these relationships. The company was equally encouraged by the number of SunHydrogen shareholders who visited the booth, reflecting a strong and growing sense of community within the investor base.

“It was very encouraging to see strong interest and support from multiple regions, including state governments such as Catalonia in Spain and countries across Europe as well as the Middle East, expressing enthusiasm for future pilot plants and deployment of our technology,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. “Equally inspiring was the passion and awareness among younger visitors who care deeply about the climate. Their energy and belief in what we’re doing reinforce the importance of our mission to make clean hydrogen a reality and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.”

In addition to advancing commercial discussions, SunHydrogen initiated new pilot demonstration opportunities—including several outside North America—and strengthened connections with potential collaborators, funding partners, and key vendors such as DuPont and Swagelok to support larger-scale, end-to-end hydrogen production planning.

Looking ahead, SunHydrogen remains focused on disciplined execution of the initial 30 m² pilot in Austin, Texas; expanding additional pilot deployments; deepening strategic partnerships; and communicating progress with clarity and transparency. The company thanks its partners and shareholders for their continued support and engagement. SunHydrogen looks forward to sharing further updates as it builds on the momentum from Hamburg and forthcoming news from the 30 m² pilot installation in Austin, Texas.

“Lastly, but most importantly, I want to express my sincere appreciation for our SunHydrogen team in Coralville, Iowa,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. “Their dedication, long hours, and relentless innovation are the driving force behind our progress. Every milestone we reach is a direct reflection of their talent, creativity, and commitment to advancing clean hydrogen technology.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce green hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion+ per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce green hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring, and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

