SunHydrogen Expands on Collaboration with Partner CNBM’s CTF Solar GmbH at China International Import Expo





Coralville, IA , Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology that produces renewable hydrogen using only sunlight and water, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its partner CTF Solar GmbH, a subsidiary of China National Building Materials Group (CNBM) at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China.

This expanded MoU builds on previous collaboration agreements signed in December 2023 and July 2024 and marks a significant milestone in the companies’ shared mission to advance the development and commercialization of SunHydrogen’s photoelectrochemical (PEC) hydrogen production technology. The new agreement outlines a framework for engineering, pilot manufacturing, and large-scale module development as the partnership moves toward global market readiness.

Under the new agreement, SunHydrogen and CTF Solar will collaborate to enhance device performance, initiate pilot manufacturing, and lay the groundwork for future scaling of SunHydrogen’s green hydrogen technology. The collaboration targets further improving solar-to-hydrogen efficiencies and includes plans to produce approximately 1000 full-size modules for combined pilot demonstrations. Focus areas also include aligning with high-volume manufacturing processes for both the hydrogen modules and SunHydrogen’s proprietary catalysts and stabilization coatings, as well as evaluating pathways for expanding the platform’s potential to other applications.

“This new agreement is an important step forward in our collaboration with CTF Solar,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. “Together, we are building the foundation for scalable, real-world hydrogen production using sunlight and water. The opportunity to formalize this expansion at one of the world’s largest trade shows in Shanghai underscores the global significance of our partnership and the growing momentum behind clean hydrogen innovation.”

“Together with SunHydrogen we are lifting our technology to the next level,” said Bastian Siepchen, CEO of CTF Solar GmbH. “I am happy to make this announcement on this extraordinary trade show to a broad and highly interested audience. We will make it ready for mass production.”

SunHydrogen would also like to thank Ms. Yanfei Gao, President Assistant of China Triumph International Engineering Co., Ltd. (CTIEC), shareholder representative at CTF Solar, and Chairman of Shanghai Triumph Energy Conservation Engineering Co., Ltd. (STEC), along with leaders from CNBM, for their attendance and support at CIIE.

The MoU defines a 30-day window following its effective date to finalize a Phase 1 Collaboration Agreement, which will specify milestones, resource contributions, and detailed work plans. Both parties anticipate that this next phase will accelerate the path toward pilot-scale validation and early commercial deployment.

CTF Solar GmbH, a subsidiary of China National Building Materials Group (CNBM), brings over two decades of experience in thin-film cadmium telluride (CdTe) photovoltaic technology, engineering, and large-scale manufacturing. Together with SunHydrogen’s proprietary catalyst and reactor innovations, the partnership aims to create a cost-effective and scalable green hydrogen production platform that integrates seamlessly with established solar manufacturing lines.

Looking ahead, SunHydrogen remains focused on disciplined execution of its 30 m² pilot in Austin, Texas, advancing its commercial relationships, and expanding global partnerships to enable decentralized, renewable hydrogen generation at scale.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce green hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion+ per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce green hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring, and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact

info@sunhydrogen.com



