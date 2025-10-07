SunHydrogen and CTF Solar to Showcase Breakthrough Renewable Hydrogen Technology at World Hydrogen Technology Expo in Hamburg, Germany

SunHydrogen, Inc. and CTF Solar GmbH will showcase their breakthrough renewable hydrogen technology at the World Hydrogen Technology Expo in Hamburg, Germany, October 21–23, 2025.

Coralville, IA and Dresden, Germany, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced it will be exhibiting with CTF Solar GmbH , a global leader in cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar technology and photovoltaic manufacturing, at the upcoming World Hydrogen Technology Expo in Hamburg, Germany, October 21 - 23, 2025.

Following SunHydrogen’s successful participation at the Hydrogen Technology Expo in Houston, Texas , the Hamburg showcase will offer global attendees a first-hand look at the company’s latest innovations. Visitors who were unable to attend the Houston event will now have the opportunity to witness a live hydrogen production demonstration using a working prototype powered by a simulated sunlight source at less than full sun intensity for safe indoor demonstration. The shared booth will also showcase SunHydrogen’s 1.92m² commercial-size reactor , which was a centerpiece at the Houston expo.

SunHydrogen is proud to partner with CTF Solar, a global leader in thin-film solar manufacturing, to accelerate the commercial rollout of our breakthrough hydrogen technology. Together, we are combining world-class expertise with cutting-edge innovation to bring scalable, renewable hydrogen production to the global market. This partnership represents a powerful step toward making clean hydrogen a practical, accessible solution for industries worldwide.

“We were thrilled with the response to our demonstrations in Houston, and we are equally excited to share our progress with the global hydrogen community in Hamburg,” said Tim Young, Chief Executive Officer, SunHydrogen. “Together with CTF Solar, we are pushing forward toward making renewable hydrogen production a commercial reality.”

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with SunHydrogen and showcase our combined strengths in Hamburg,” said Dr. Bastian Siepchen, Chief Executive Officer, CTF Solar. “By pairing SunHydrogen’s innovative approach to solar-driven hydrogen with our expertise in CdTe thin-film manufacturing, we are building a foundation for scalable, cost-effective renewable hydrogen production.”

The World Hydrogen Technology Expo in Hamburg is a premier event in hydrogen innovation, technology, and applications. See live green hydrogen production at SunHydrogen’s booth 5E33 during the Hydrogen Technology World Expo, October 21–23, Hamburg Messe. Register for free: register here

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion + per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com .

About CTF Solar GmbH

CTF Solar GmbH is advancing the future of renewable energy through its leadership in cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar technology and photovoltaic manufacturing. The company delivers complete solutions that span from research and development to large-scale production, including turnkey manufacturing lines, specialized equipment, and global technical support. With a focus on efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, CTF Solar is dedicated to enabling a sustainable energy future powered by clean, reliable solar technologies.

