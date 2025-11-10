Netcoins Canada Provides Q3 2025 Financial Guidance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to announce

Q3 2025 Financial Guidance

Netcoins Trading and Staking Revenue is expected to be $2.5 million for the quarter

Netcoins YTD Trading Volume has been over $917 million, with over $260 million during Q3 2025

Net Income was approximately $2.8 million, including unrealized movements on digital asset inventory due to price fluctuation, other revenues and foreign exchange impacts. Operating expenses were roughly $2.3 million

Netcoins cash and digital assets are valued at approximately $18 million as of October 31, 2025

Netcoins holds approximately $225 million of Assets under Custody (AUC) as of October 31, 2025





“Netcoins delivered a strong third quarter, demonstrating the continued trust our customers place in our platform and the disciplined execution of our team,” states Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews. “With trading and staking revenue reaching $2.8 million in Q3 and year-to-date trading volumes surpassing $917 million, we’re seeing significant engagement from both new and returning users. Importantly, our strong revenue — alongside robust operating expense management — reflects the operational leverage we’ve been building throughout the year. With $18 million in cash and digital assets and more than $225 million in assets under custody, Netcoins is well-positioned to continue innovating and scaling responsibly. We’re proud of the momentum we’ve built and excited for the opportunities ahead as we expand our product offerings and strengthen our presence in the Canadian crypto market.”

Netcoins Adds Crypto Lending to its Web App

Netcoins has officially launched a dedicated in-app lending page, giving users direct access to APX Lending’s BTC and ETH loan platform. Through this page, customers can explore borrowing options using their crypto balances, including a built-in Loan Calculator that instantly shows loan availability based on their BTC or ETH holdings. Netcoins has also published a new educational landing page to help users understand the lending experience and the APX partnership: www.netcoins.com/crypto-lending . Netcoins and APX will be working together to directly integrate the lending platform into Netcoins.

Netcoins Report on Crypto

During Q4 2025, Netcoins has been actively promoting the Netcoins Crypto Report on 1130 News Radio in Vancouver, a daily segment designed to keep listeners informed on the most relevant developments in the cryptocurrency and digital asset industry. The report highlights the day’s top market movements, regulatory updates, and major industry news, offering accessible and timely insights for audiences across the Greater Vancouver Area.

This initiative strengthens Netcoins’ presence as a trusted and regulated Canadian crypto platform, enhances brand visibility among retail investors, and reinforces the company’s commitment to education and responsible innovation within the digital asset space.

SOC 2 Type 1 Audit

Netcoins Canada completed its SOC 2 Type 1 Audit on September 12, 2025, another major milestone to attest to their commitment to their customers. Netcoins Canada is expected to complete its first SOC 2 Type 2 Audit in July 2026. All available SOC reports can be found in Netcoins Canada’s Trust Center .

On Behalf of the Board

Dan Reitzik

Interim CEO

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) owns, operates, and invests in crypto businesses that support a compliant and safe digital asset ecosystem. BIGG’s portfolio includes:

Netcoins – A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform.

– A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform. Blockchain Intelligence Group – Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions.

– Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies – Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.





BIGG believes the future of crypto is secure, compliant, and trusted. Learn more at www.biggdigitalassets.com .

Netcoins is a Crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, and hold crypto in Canada. Learn more at www.netcoins.com .

TerraZero Technologies Inc., a leading Metaverse development group and Web3 technology company, is transforming how brands connect with audiences through next-gen immersive experiences. Leveraging the power of Agentic AI, TerraZero is building dynamic bridges between the physical and virtual worlds — where enterprise, creativity, and commerce seamlessly converge. With a Metaverse-agnostic vision and a fully integrated model, TerraZero designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions that unlock new revenue streams and user engagement opportunities. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers a full digital ecosystem: Immersive Experience Creation, Advertising, Data Analytics and Events & Marketing. From gamified experiences to enterprise-level activations, TerraZero is shaping the future of how we live, work, and play in the Metaverse. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.io .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at. Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.