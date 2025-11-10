New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 With Over 85% Allocation Sold

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance (DeFi) market continues to evolve, and one new project is gaining attention for its strong momentum and technical progress. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a top crypto contender of 2025, combining a transparent presale structure with a clear product vision. As the project moves through Phase 2 of its official roadmap, it is showing the kind of steady execution that investors often look for before major launches.





The team behind Mutuum Finance has confirmed that development is advancing according to plan, with the V1 testnet release scheduled for Q4 2025. This milestone will mark the project’s transition from concept to functionality, a moment many expect to spark even greater market attention.

Building a Secure and Functional DeFi Platform

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a DeFi crypto project focused on building a secure, transparent, and efficient ecosystem for lending and borrowing digital assets. The platform’s goal is to make decentralized credit markets more reliable and accessible by removing intermediaries and allowing users to lend or borrow directly through smart contracts.

Since its launch, Mutuum Finance has made impressive progress. The project has already raised $18.6 million in its ongoing presale and built a strong community of over 17,850 holders worldwide. Its steady funding growth reflects strong interest from investors who are increasingly shifting toward utility-driven crypto projects with long-term potential.

The concept behind Mutuum Finance is simple but powerful, creating a decentralized system where users maintain full control of their assets while earning yield or accessing liquidity safely. This approach, combined with a transparent development roadmap and a strong commitment to security, has positioned MUTM as one of the best new cryptocurrencies to watch in 2025.

Progress and Rapid Growth

Mutuum Finance’s presale has quickly gained traction since it began in early 2025. The token, MUTM, started at $0.01 during Phase 1 and has now climbed to $0.035 in Phase 6, representing a 250% increase for early participants.

According to official updates, Phase 6 is already over 85% allocated, showing consistent demand as the project nears its next milestone. Each presale stage has a fixed price and limited allocation, a system designed to reward early adopters while ensuring transparent growth at every phase.

From the total 4 billion MUTM supply, 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) are allocated for the presale. So far, more than 795 million tokens have already been sold, confirming Mutuum Finance’s status as one of the most active fundraising projects in the DeFi crypto space this year.

Adding to the excitement is the platform’s 24-hour leaderboard, a feature that rewards the top daily presale contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This gamified mechanism keeps investor engagement high and has become a unique characteristic of the project’s community-building strategy.





MUTM Payment and Transparent Tokenomics

Mutuum Finance is designed to operate within a self-sustaining ecosystem. Once the protocol goes live, MUTM tokens will play a vital role in both governance and economic activity within the platform.

The team has introduced an integrated MUTM payment system that allows users to purchase tokens directly using a card, eliminating purchase limits and simplifying access for new participants. This level of accessibility has attracted a broad audience, from experienced DeFi users to first-time crypto investors.

Mutuum Finance’s tokenomics model emphasizes long-term stability. The presale allocation ensures wide community participation, while future revenue from the protocol will feed into the token’s demand through its buy-and-distribute model. This system automatically buys MUTM on the open market using platform-generated fees and redistributes the tokens to users who stake mtTokens in the Safety Module, a design meant to create continuous buying pressure and sustain long-term growth.

Phase 2: Building Mutuum

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 2 of its roadmap, known as Building Mutuum. This stage focuses on establishing the project’s technical foundation and ensuring the protocol is ready for live deployment.

The development team is working on smart contract coding and internal testing, the creation of both front-end and back-end components for the decentralized application, and the integration of risk parameters and analytics tools that will power lending operations.

As this phase progresses, the project is also preparing for external audits and security verification, maintaining its strict focus on transparency and safety. The successful completion of this phase will lead directly into the launch of the V1 testnet, the most anticipated milestone in Mutuum Finance’s journey so far.

V1 Launch and What Comes Next

The V1 testnet launch will bring Mutuum Finance one step closer to its full-scale mainnet rollout. According to the official announcement shared on X , the testnet version will introduce several key components. It will feature Liquidity Pools that connect lenders and borrowers, along with mtTokens that allow depositors to earn passive income from their holdings. Borrowers will receive Debt Tokens to represent their active loan positions, while a Liquidator Bot will work in the background to maintain system stability and ensure smooth operations.

This setup ensures that the lending and borrowing process runs smoothly and securely while maintaining accurate on-chain balances. The testnet will also allow for feedback from early users, helping the team refine system parameters ahead of the mainnet release.

The combination of a working testnet, audited contracts, and transparent presale progress is what gives Mutuum Finance its growing reputation as a top DeFi crypto project to watch. As excitement builds for the V1 debut, Phase 6 continues to move toward full completion, with investor demand showing no signs of slowing down.