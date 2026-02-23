Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Update: Phase 3 Begins as V1 Protocol Went Live

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The transition into Roadmap Phase 3 marks a major turning point for Mutuum Finance (MUTM). As of February 2026, the project has moved from its initial design stages into a period of high-execution and technical testing. The biggest milestone in this new phase is the activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet.

This live environment allows participants to interact with the core lending engine for the first time. It is a clear sign that the project is no longer just a concept on paper but a functional tool being prepared for the Ethereum mainnet.

Direct Access to the V1 Protocol

The V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia testnet is a critical win for the community. It provides a risk-free space where users can explore how decentralized lending actually works. In this version, the app is fully accessible, allowing people to test the core flows of supplying and borrowing assets. The initial markets are already live, supporting four major digital assets: ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK.

When you supply assets on the testnet, you can see the issuance of mtTokens in real-time. These tokens act as your digital receipt. They are designed to be interest-bearing, meaning they grow in value as borrowers pay back their loans. At the same time, the protocol generates Debt Tokens to track what is owed on the borrowing side. This setup ensures that every transaction is recorded transparently on the blockchain.

Testing these features now gives the community a realistic preview of the full DeFi experience. Participants can monitor their own portfolio through a dedicated dashboard. This dashboard shows real-time data on lending activity and borrowing limits.

It also introduces the Health Factor, which is a core metric that tells you how safe your collateral is. If this score drops too low, the Automated Liquidator Bot is designed to step in and protect the protocol's solvency.

Momentum and MUTM Supply

The technical progress is being matched by a massive surge in the ongoing presale. Currently, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in Phase 7 of its distribution. The project has reported raising over $20.6 million in funding. This success is supported by a rapidly growing global base of more than 19,000 individual holders.

The numbers show that the available supply is disappearing fast. The total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4 billion tokens. Out of this, exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) was set aside for the presale to ensure the community holds the majority. Data shows that over 850 million tokens have already been sold. This means the presale is nearly halfway through its total allocation.

The pricing structure is designed to reward those who secure their position early. The presale began in Phase 1 at a price of just $0.01. In the current Phase 7, the price has risen to $0.04. This represents a 300% MUTM appreciation during the distribution phases alone. However, the most important figure is the confirmed launch price of $0.06.

By joining in Phase 7 at $0.04, participants are still accessing a significant 50% discount compared to the planned mainnet debut price. Once Phase 7 reaches its cap, the price would automatically jump to $0.045 in Phase 8, further narrowing the gap toward the launch valuation.

Mutuum Finance’s Roadmap Architecture

The project’s official roadmap is not just about testing; it is about refining the dual-market architecture that makes Mutuum Finance. The protocol is built to handle different types of risk through two specific models:

Peer-to-Contract (P2C): This is the pool-based system. It uses shared liquidity reserves to allow for instant borrowing. Interest rates here adjust automatically based on how much of the pool is being used.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P): This market is for direct, individualized deals. It allows lenders and borrowers to talk directly and set their own terms, such as interest rates and collateral rules. This is perfect for more volatile or niche assets that don't fit into the standard pools.

To make the system even stronger, the team is already planning the next steps. This includes the planning of a native, over-collateralized stablecoin. This coin would be backed by the interest generated within the protocol, providing a steady way for users to hold value. There are also plans for Layer-2 integration to make transactions faster and much cheaper than on the main Ethereum network.

Security Foundations and Trust

In 2026, technical progress means nothing without high-grade security. Mutuum Finance has made this a top priority before opening the V1 protocol to the public. The smart contracts have successfully passed a manual code audit by Halborn Security, one of the most respected firms in the world. This audit verified that the lending and borrowing logic is robust and free from critical flaws.

Additionally, the project maintains a high 90/100 trust score from CertiK. This rating is one of the highest for a new DeFi project this year. To keep the community involved in safety, there is an active $50,000 bug bounty program. This encourages the best researchers to help strengthen the code as it moves toward the mainnet.

With the V1 protocol live and funding nearing the $21 million mark, the momentum behind Mutuum Finance is reaching a peak. The transition into Phase 3 proves that the project is meeting its milestones on time. Over 19,000 holders have already secured their position, and nearly half of the presale allocation is gone.