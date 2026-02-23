Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Roadmap Phase 2 With Core Features Explained

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi crypto sector continues to evolve as new altcoin projects move from conceptual stages to technical implementation. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , an Ethereum-based protocol, has recently reported the development of Phase 2 of its official roadmap. This stage marks a transition from early planning to the deployment of functional infrastructure designed to support decentralized lending and borrowing.





What Is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Building?

At its core, Mutuum Finance is developing a non-custodial lending protocol. The project aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional banking by using smart contracts to manage liquidity. The primary goal is to allow users to lend cryptocurrencies to earn interest or borrow against their holdings without relying on a central authority.

To achieve this, the team is building a dual-market architecture. This system is designed to offer two distinct ways for users to interact with the platform:

Peer-to-Contract (P2C): This market utilizes automated liquidity pools. Lenders deposit assets into these pools to earn a variable yield. Borrowers can then access this liquidity instantly by providing over-collateralized assets as security.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P): This environment is intended for more direct agreements. It would allow participants to negotiate specific terms, such as interest rates and collateral requirements, directly with one another. This is often used for niche or more volatile assets that may not fit into the larger shared pools.

The Role of mtTokens and Utility

A central component of the protocol’s whitepaper is the mtToken. When a participant supplies liquidity to the P2C pools, they receive mtTokens (such as mtETH or mtUSDT) as a digital receipt. These tokens serve as interest-bearing assets.

As borrowers repay their loans with interest, the value of the mtTokens increases relative to the underlying deposited asset. This design allows for a passive yield that is tracked directly through the token, removing the need for users to manually claim rewards.

Furthermore, the protocol’s roadmap includes a buy-and-distribute mechanism. According to the project documentation, a portion of the fees generated by platform activity will be used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market. These tokens are then distributed back to community participants who stake their assets, creating a link between protocol usage and the native token.





Security Milestones and Protocol Launch

Security is a primary focus for the Mutuum Finance team as they move through Roadmap Phase 2. Before activating public testing, the protocol’s smart contracts underwent a manual security audit by Halborn , a prominent firm in the blockchain space..

In addition to the Halborn audit, the project holds a 90/100 trust score from CertiK. To further protect the ecosystem, the team maintains a $50,000 bug bounty program, which encourages independent researchers to find and report any bugs before the mainnet release.

These security steps paved the way for the V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia testnet. This is a functional version of the platform where users can test core features in a risk-free environment.

The testnet currently supports major assets like ETH, WBTC, LINK, and USDT. It also features an automated liquidator bot and a "Health Factor" score to help users monitor the safety of their borrowing positions in real-time.

Current Presale and Funding Status

The native MUTM token is currently being distributed through a multi-phase presale that began in early 2025. As of February 2026, the project has reported raising over $20.6 million in funding. The community has grown to include more than 19,000 individual holders, indicating a broad base of early interest in the protocol's development.

The presale is currently in Phase 7, with the token priced at $0.04. This follows a structured pricing ladder that started at $0.01 in the first phase. The project has confirmed a launch price of $0.06 for MUTM.

Out of the total fixed supply of 4 billion tokens, 45.5% (1.82 billion) have been allocated specifically for this community distribution. Current reports show that over 850 million tokens have already been secured.

As Mutuum Finance continues to progress through Roadmap Phase 2, the focus remains on technical execution and protocol stability. The transition from the Sepolia testnet to a full mainnet release would mark the next big crypto step for this new altcoin lending infrastructure.