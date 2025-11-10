Volatus Aerospace Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up to $4.66 Million, Bringing Total Financing to Over $24.6 Million & Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Private Placement Offering of up to $4,662,000 announced to facilitate specific strategic international institutional demand, in addition to over-subscribed $20,010,000 bought deal Public Offering announced November 4, 2025

Total gross proceeds anticipated to be $24,672,000 prior to exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option on the Public Offering

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (“Volatus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: FLT; OTCQX: TAKOF; Frankfurt: A3DP5Y/ABB.F) is pleased to announce its intentions to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,770,000 common voting shares (the “Offered Shares”) in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.60 per Offered Share (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $4,662,000 to satisfy certain strategic international demand (the “Private Placement Offering”). The Private Placement Offering is being conducted concurrently with the Company’s bought deal public offering (the “Public Offering”) of common voting shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,010,000 (or $23,011,500 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full by the underwriters), as previously announced by the Company on November 4, 2025, which brings the total gross proceeds of the Public Offering and the Private Placement Offering to $24,672,000 (or $27,673,500 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full by the underwriters).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Public Offering and the Private Placement Offering for the development of the Company’s Mirabel Manufacturing Hub, research and development of drone technologies to support the defense sector, potential acquisitions related to the defense sector, capital expenditures and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offered Shares will be offered to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirement available under Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside Canada.

The Public Offering and the Private Placement Offering are expected to close on or about November 26, 2025 (the “Closing Date”) and are subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Corporate Update

The Company is also pleased to announce that, further to its press release on October 27, 2025, it has completed the acquisition of a suite of advanced RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) technologies from Caliburn Holdings LLP, a UK-based aerospace engineering firm. The acquisition marks a major step forward in strengthening Canada’s sovereign aerospace and defense manufacturing capacity.

The acquisition delivers complete aircraft designs, validated flight-test data, detailed engineering documentation, and assets that form the foundation for a new generation of long-endurance, fixed-wing uncrewed aircraft systems to be manufactured and integrated in Canada. These aircraft are designed to meet operational needs across defense, public security, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the purchase price was paid in the form of common voting shares of the Company. The Company issued 2,631,579 common voting shares based on the 15-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of $0.76 per share on the date of signing of the definitive agreement, of which 1,315,790 common voting shares are subject to the hold period of 4 months and a day from the date of issuance and 1,315,790 common voting shares are subject to a hold period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Canadian Federal Budget Update

The Government of Canada released its budget on November 4, 2025, titled “Canada Strong”. Volatus believes it is well positioned to support the Government of Canada as it takes some of its key defense goals and objectives as outlined in the budget (which is available here) and that the infrastructure that Volatus is currently investing in is well suited to advance such priorities.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

With more than a century of combined aviation expertise, Volatus Aerospace delivers innovative aerial solutions for intelligence, surveillance, and cargo, utilizing both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAS/drones). Volatus provides a complete ecosystem of aerial services, including operations, equipment sales, training, and mission support, helping industries integrate aerial capabilities safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

