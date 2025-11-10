MAX Power Brings Together Leading Natural Hydrogen Experts for Technical Collaboration and Drill Site Visit

PTRC, University of Regina, Saskatchewan Geological Survey, Colorado School of Mines and the MAX Power Team Convene in Regina to Advance Natural Hydrogen Research and Visit Canada’s First Active Drill Site at Lawson

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is advancing its technical collaboration with the Petroleum Technology Research Center (“PTRC”), and informally with the University of Regina (“U of R”), by participating in a working session to be held today (Mon, Nov. 10, 2025) at the U of R Innovation Center, followed by a field trip to the Lawson drill site tomorrow (Tues., Nov. 11) where MAX Power has commenced Canada’s first-ever Natural Hydrogen drill program near Central Butte, SK, on the 475-km-long Genesis Trend.

Scheduled to participate in the working session, led by MAX Power Chief Geoscientist Steve Halabura, are researchers from PTRC, U of R, as well as researchers from the Saskatchewan Geological Survey and the Colorado School of Mines, including Dr. Yaoguo Li. The purpose of the session is two-fold: 1) Confirm the current state of knowledge concerning the naturally occurring hydrogen system in Saskatchewan; and (2) Investigate possible fields of research to jointly advance knowledge concerning not only Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan, but also Natural Hydrogen systems worldwide. Included in the working session will be a visit to the Lawson drill site.

Benefits of the Multi-Group Collaboration

Leveraging the U of R and the PTRC’s state-of-the-art analytical laboratory facilities: PTRC will carry out highly advanced analytical and interpretive techniques for Natural Hydrogen reservoirs (refer to MAX Power Sept. 30, 2025 news release on Lawson drill target and the Genesis Trend).

PTRC will carry out highly advanced analytical and interpretive techniques for Natural Hydrogen reservoirs (refer to MAX Power Sept. 30, 2025 news release on Lawson drill target and the Genesis Trend). Leveraging the U of R and the PTRC’s expertise: The respective groups provide unparalleled expertise in the fields of subsurface geology and reservoir characterization, gas analytics, drilling and completions design and engineering, and any eventual commercialization of any naturally occurring hydrogen stream encountered during MAX Power’s Test-of-Concept program.

The respective groups provide unparalleled expertise in the fields of subsurface geology and reservoir characterization, gas analytics, drilling and completions design and engineering, and any eventual commercialization of any naturally occurring hydrogen stream encountered during MAX Power’s Test-of-Concept program. Addressing sectoral unknowns: The global Natural Hydrogen sector faces several common unknowns as Natural Hydrogen exploration and development is still in its very early, albeit exciting, stages. The collaboration allows for Saskatchewan researchers to advance knowledge of Natural Hydrogen systems in general and allows for the formation of “Team Saskatchewan” as global leaders in this rapidly emerging sector.



The global Natural Hydrogen sector faces several common unknowns as Natural Hydrogen exploration and development is still in its very early, albeit exciting, stages. The collaboration allows for Saskatchewan researchers to advance knowledge of Natural Hydrogen systems in general and allows for the formation of “Team Saskatchewan” as global leaders in this rapidly emerging sector. New technologies: The collaboration will allow for the identification and co-development opportunities in support of low-emission energy technologies related to the Natural Hydrogen sector.



Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, commented: “To have these Natural Hydrogen experts gathered in one room, and then at the drill site, including Dr. Li and other researchers from the Colorado School of Mines, is another example of MAX Power’s sector leadership. This collaborative effort will further accelerate the timeline to bring Natural Hydrogen to the commercialization stage.”

Evening Photo of Lawson Drilling Near Central Butte, SK





Why This Matters to Investors

The research partners bring an unprecedented level of technical and scientific expertise to MAX Power’s hunt for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan, providing third party validation for the most advanced program of its kind in Canada. As provincially connected research institutions with deep ties to both industry and academia, the Petroleum Technology Research Centre and the University of Regina bring best-in-class technical oversight and institutional credibility that few jurisdictions can match. Their collaboration with researchers from the Colorado School of Mines further elevates the program’s global relevance, linking Saskatchewan’s emerging Natural Hydrogen ecosystem to one of the world’s foremost centers for energy and geoscience research. Together, these efforts help de-risk MAX Power’s exploration strategy and reinforce the Company’s standing as Canada’s leader in this emerging clean energy frontier.

MAX Power Raises $1.74 Million Through Warrant Exercises

MAX Power is pleased to report that from September 15 through November 5, 2025, the Company has raised a total of $1,742,625, issuing 5,757,917 shares, through the exercise of warrants.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen is being drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

