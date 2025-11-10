Alpha Modus Secures Patent License and Expands AI-Retail Ecosystem Through New Authorized Reseller Agreement

CORNELIUS, N.C., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp. (“Alpha Modus”), the subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD), has entered into a patent license and authorized reseller agreement with a U.S.-based technology integrator to expand the reach of Alpha Modus’s AI-driven retail-intelligence ecosystem. The agreement strengthens the company’s commercialization strategy by enabling qualified partners to integrate, promote, and deploy Alpha Modus’s patented technologies across a broader national footprint.





Under the intellectual property license, the technology integrator received a non-exclusive, worldwide license to practice defined Alpha Modus patents covering real-time shopper analytics, in-store assistance, and personalized retail engagement. In consideration, the partner will remit a 10% royalty on gross revenues derived from customer licensed products, with quarterly reporting and payment terms.

Reciprocally, Alpha Modus becomes a non-exclusive reseller of the partner’s digital-signage platform and related services under commercial terms that include a 30% discount from prevailing public pricing. This reciprocal framework establishes mutual market access allowing Alpha Modus to deliver its AI-powered engagement capabilities through integrated display networks while extending its partners’ reach into data-driven retail environments.

“This agreement represents another major step in scaling the Alpha Modus ecosystem,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings. “Our patented technologies are increasingly recognized as foundational to real-world retail intelligence. By extending these assets through structured licensing and reseller relationships, we’re accelerating adoption, deepening our commercial channels, and demonstrating the measurable enterprise value of our IP.”

The combined license and reseller structure aligns with Alpha Modus’s long-term growth strategy of pairing direct enterprise deployments with authorized technology partners. Each partnership contributes to a scalable commercialization model that reinforces both IP protection and monetization in the rapidly evolving retail-AI and media-technology markets.

This announcement follows a series of strategic initiatives by Alpha Modus to broaden its ecosystem of licensees, technology partners, and solution providers. The company continues to advance its mission of transforming retail analytics and engagement through active deployment of its patented technologies, building recurring revenue channels, and enabling retailers and brands to create smarter, faster, and more measurable in-store experiences.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) builds AI‑powered retail intelligence technologies that connect sensing, decisioning, and engagement in physical stores. The company’s patent portfolio spans computer vision, behavioral analytics, contextual advertising, pricing and promotions, and closed‑loop measurement. Alpha Modus partners with retailers and integrators to deliver secure, scalable systems that make stores smarter, faster, and more profitable. Learn more at alphamodus.com.

