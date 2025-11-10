Aventis Energy Bolsters Targets Along Uranium Trends at the Corvo Uranium Project with KorrAI Technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy Inc. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce that, in partnership with KorrAI Technologies Inc. (“KorrAI”), it has identified hotspots of biogeochemically stressed vegetation that may be linked to the presence of radiogenic compounds and radon related to uranium mineralization at the Corvo Project (“Corvo” or the “Project”). The Project is comprised of 12,265 hectares of uranium exploration real estate located along the eastern margin of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin.

KorrAI completed a satellite-based remote sensing study powered by geology-driven artificial intelligence (the “Program”). Hyperspectral data were analyzed and processed to identify potential areas of biogeochemically stressed vegetation potentially caused by environmental stressors such as radiogenic compounds.

Michael Mulberry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “With the findings provided by KorrAI, we are very excited to be driving further advancement at Corvo. Through a combination of artificial intelligence, hyperspectral satellite data, and high-resolution optical and infrared datasets, we have identified several corridors of interest that have allowed for more detailed modeling of the Project. We are pleased to be working in partnership with KorrAI, a leading technology firm in the exploration industry, and we look forward to uncovering new insights at Corvo as we move forward.”

Highlights - The analysis defined three principal zones of elevated biogeochemical stress:

Northeast-southwest trend in the central segment of the area of interest:



If accurately positioned above a faulted zone, this zone of elevated biogeochemical stress could be indicative of faults acting as conduits for radiogenic gases, e.g., radon, and therefore could be indicative of concentrated uraniferous lithology at a depth intersected by the faults.

Eastern trend:



A linear grouping appears to trend along pelitic and psammo-pelitic gneiss in the eastern section of the claim with a strong signature grouped close to the felsic gneiss identified by surface mapping.

Overlying the intrusive body at the west of the Project:



A significant grouping of incidences of elevated biogeochemical stresses appears to generally correlate with a mapped granitic pluton (Wg) along the western extent of the Project. While granitic plutons can often exhibit elevated radiometric signatures, this is unlikely to result in an explorable uranium target given the unconformity-type play pursued in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin.

The work forms part of KorrAI’s ongoing effort to integrate artificial intelligence and hyperspectral satellite data into early and mid-stage exploration. Using high-resolution optical and infrared datasets, the Company modeled vegetation stress patterns associated with uranium-related radiogenic decay. These biogeochemical signatures, when overlain on geological maps, highlighted several areas of interest that correspond to known structural trends on the Project.





Figure 1. Indicated incidences of elevated biogeochemical stress – Class 1 interpretation.

According to KorrAI, these anomalies may correspond closely with favourable basement lithologies and faulted graphitic horizons previously identified through airborne geophysics and surface mapping. The results reinforce the Project area’s potential to host shallow-cover, basement-hosted uranium mineralization analogous to other Athabasca region deposits.





Figure 2. Indicated incidences of elevated biogeochemical stress – Class 2 interpretation.

Marketing Extension

The Company is also pleased to announce, further to its news release on September 18, 2025, that it has increased the advertising budget under its engagement of marketing services with RMK Marketing Inc. (“RMK”) (address: 41 Lana Terrace, Mississauga, Ont., Canada, L5A 3B2; e-mail: Roberto@rmkmarketing.ca). RMK was retained by the Company on September 18, 2025 to provide marketing services for a term of four (4) months, commencing September 22, 2025, with an option to increase the advertising budget up to $400,000 CDN during the term (the “Agreement”). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has decided to execute its option to increase the advertising budget for the existing term to $400,000 CDN by compensating RMK an additional $150,000 CDN.

RMK is an independent company which will, as appropriate, co-ordinate marketing actions, maintain and optimize AdWords campaigns, adapt AdWords bidding strategies, optimize AdWords ads, provide project management and consulting for an online marketing campaign and create and optimize landing pages (the “Services”). The promotional activity will occur by Google. The Company will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, RMK (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of Standard Uranium Ltd. and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Hillacre is independent of KorrAI and the reader is cautioned that this method may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company’s future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

References

1 News Release: Aventis Energy Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up To 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project, https://aventisenergy.com/aventis-energy-confirms-high-grade-uranium-mineralization-up-to-8-10-u3o8-at-surface-on-the-corvo-project/

2 Standard Uranium Provides Exploration Update Highlighting Results of Gravity and TDEM Surveys on Three Eastern Athabasca Uranium Projects, News Release, March 13, 2025. https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-provides-exploration-update-tdem-surveys-on-three-eastern-athabasca-uranium/

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt.% U 3 O 8 to be “high-grade”.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (0.72 to 8.10% U 3 O 8 )1 and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

