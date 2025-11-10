NexQloud Ranked #2 Most Investable Project by Institutional Investors, Placing in the Top 1% of Blockchain Ventures

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud was ranked the #2 most likely project to secure immediate venture capital at the exclusive Global Blockchain Congress, a forum where only 12 companies were invited from a global pool of thousands to present to 120 institutional investors, including leading venture capital firms, family offices, and angel investors from both the Web3 and traditional finance sectors.

The ranking, determined by collective investor sentiment, places NexQloud above 99% of investable blockchain projects. The project earned this position by demonstrating a live deployment of its enterprise Distributed Kubernetes Service (DKS) in just 90 seconds—eight times faster than Amazon EKS—and by articulating a compelling model that merges traditional cloud computing with blockchain to create an “Airbnb for compute.”

“This event separated hype from real value. We weren’t just presenting to investors; we were being scored by the most rigorous allocators in the space,” said Robert Barbieri, CEO of NexQloud. “Placing #2 for investment potential, ahead of ten other highly investable companies, confirms strong investor confidence in our model and ability to execute. Achieving the #2 spot is a tangible indicator of funding momentum as we move into the upcoming quarters.”

Real Infrastructure Attracts Real Capital

The investor feedback reflected a clear investment thesis. The consortium—including representatives from Binance Labs, DWF Labs, InvestCorp, Borderless Capital, and Solana Ventures—is increasingly prioritizing companies with proven revenue models and transformative technology over speculative assets.

NexQloud’s presentation revealed a massive market inefficiency: while hyperscale data centers sit idle 80% of the time, 20 billion compute devices worldwide remain underutilized. The company’s technology stack transforms these idle resources into an enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure.

“Here’s what captured the room’s attention—we’re charging less but we’re more profitable,” Barbieri told investors. “Amazon spends $16 billion for a data center. We harness CPUs that already exist. Zero Capex doesn’t just help us scale quickly—it fundamentally changes the unit economics of cloud computing.”

This economic advantage enables NexQloud to deliver up to 50% cost savings while earning above-average margins—metrics that resonated strongly with the audience of sophisticated investors.

NexQloud Technologies is building a distributed cloud platform that intelligently allocates computing workloads across a decentralized network. The company’s platform, anchored by its Decentralized Kubernetes Service (DKS), orchestrates compute workloads globally using blockchain-based governance for security, transparency, and compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "project," "may," "will," "intend," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties beyond NexQloud's control, and NexQloud undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

