U.S. Dental Services Market Size Expected to Reach USD 254.70 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. dental services market size was valued at USD 166.5 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 254.7 billion by 2034, rising at a 4.4% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. dental services market to crossed USD 166.5 billion by 2024.

Market projected at USD 254.7 billion by 2034.

CAGR of 4.4% expected in between 2025 to 2034.

The global dental services market will rise from USD 472.6 billion in 2025 to USD 769.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%.

By service type/speciality, the endodontic procedures segment was dominant in the U.S. dental services market in 2024.

By service type/speciality, the cosmetic dentistry segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the studied years.

By end-user/practice type, the dental clinics/private practices segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By end-user/practice type, the dental service organizations (DSOs)/group practices segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

By payment/financing method, the private health insurance segment led the market in 2024.

By payment/financing method, the out-of-pocket/self-pay segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

By patient age/demographics, the adults segment accounted for the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By patient age/demographics, the children & adolescents segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

A Surge in Digital Dentistry Solutions: Supporting the Innovations in the Market

A range of services, including diagnosis, prevention, restorative, cosmetic, orthodontics, periodontics, and oral & maxillofacial surgery, is fostering the significant expansion of the U.S. dental services market. The market is primarily fueled by a rise in awareness of oral health's link to overall well-being, wider dental insurance coverage, and a greater demand for cosmetic procedures, such as teeth whitening and orthodontics.

Currently, the US is focusing on the broader adoption and transformation of digital dentistry, which comprises intraoral scanners for developing accurate 3D models of teeth. Along with this, minimally invasive and regenerative dentistry techniques are also promoting enhanced development of the market.

Quick Facts Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 172.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 254.7 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 4.4 % Market Segmentation By Service Type/Specialty, By End-User/Practice Type, By Payment/Financing Method, By Patient Age/Demographics Top Key Players Aspen Dental Management, Inc., Heartland Dental, Smile Brands Inc., Dental Care Alliance, InterDent/Gentle Dental, Coast Dental Services, Affordable Dentures & Implants, Great Expressions Dental Centers,Western Dental, Align Technology, DentaQuest, MB2 Dental Solutions, 42 North Dental, Sage Dental Management, LLC, Gentle Dental (InterDent), Colosseum Dental Group, GSD Dental Clinics

What are the Key Drivers in the U.S. Dental Services Market?

A prominent catalyst involved in the market is the increasing public awareness regarding the linkage between oral health & comprehensive health, powered by public health initiatives. Moreover, the market is experiencing a huge growth due to the ongoing innovations in technologies, especially digital radiography, laser dentistry, and CAD/CAM systems, which leverage robust and highly effective procedures. As well as the US population is increasingly demanding aesthetic treatments like teeth whitening, veneers, and orthodontics which accelerates the services sector.

What are the Revolutionary Trends in the U.S. Dental Services Market?

In July 2025, Leixir Dental Laboratory Group partnered with North American Dental Group to serve as a vital laboratory service provider for more than 200 affiliated practices and 400-plus providers.

In March 2025, Solventum, a company in dental composites and restorative dentistry, collaborated with SprintRay, a key provider of chairside 3D dental printing, to fulfil the requirements of dentists with in-office chairside 3D printed crowns, inlays, onlays and more.

In February 2025, Formlabs and healthcare powerhouse Henry Schein partnered to raise the adoption of digital dentistry and make high-speed, high-precision 3D printing more accessible than ever.



What is the Major Limitation in the U.S. Dental Services Market?

The developing challenges in practice spending, mainly for equipment, supplies, and wages, with dental insurance reimbursement rates remaining stagnant or even lessening when adjusted for inflation, are creating a crucial margin compression hurdle.

Regional Analysis

The emergence of innovative digital dentistry solutions is greatly impacting the overall market expansion. This particularly encompasses automated design and strategy, in which the use of AI is simplifying restorative designing (crowns, bridges) and treatment strategy for severe cases, such as implants and orthodontics. Alongside, the U.S. dental services market is encouraging novelty in biocompatible resins and ceramic-infused material, like SprintRay OnX, FormLabs Permanent Crown Resin.

For instance,

In March 2025, CAD-Ray and Zylo3D partnered to facilitate cost-effective and feasible 3D printing solutions for dental professionals.



Global Dental Services Market Growth

The global dental services market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, reaching USD 769.7billion by 2034, up from USD 493 billion in 2025. This represents a steady CAGR of 5.1% between 2025 and 2034.

Segmental Insights

By Service Type/Speciality Analysis

In 2024, the endodontic procedures segment captured the dominating share of the U.S. dental services market. A vast pool of dental caries (cavities), pulpitis, and gum disease instances is widely bolstering demand for this type of service. In these cases, professionals are using novel cone beam computed tomography for visualising complex root canal anatomies and regenerative solutions, which involve restoring the tooth's natural pulp and dentin complex, utilizing stem cell therapy, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and bioactive scaffolds.

Whereas the cosmetic dentistry segment is predicted to expand rapidly. Due to the growing consumer focus on aesthetics and self-confidence, these kinds of services are broadly expanding. Nowadays, people are highly choosing laser technology for rapid and more effective teeth whitening and for painless gum reshaping/contouring. Additionally, Digital Smile Design (DSD) uses software for the development of tailored and precise treatment plans for smiles.

By End-user/Practice Type Analysis

The dental clinics/private practices segment led with the largest share of the U.S. dental services market in 2024. A rise in the geriatric population, the widespread demand for teeth whitening, veneers, and Invisalign are propelling the growth of these clinics. The US is widely adopting 3D printing and AI/machine learning for diagnostics and restorations, the progression of DSO affiliations, and a shift toward minimally invasive solutions, particularly laser dentistry, are accelerating the patient outcomes.

On the other hand, the dental service organizations (DSOs)/group practices segment will register the fastest growth. They are delivering cumulative dental practices for operational effectiveness, expanded investment from private equity, a rise in demand for entire and speciality care, and administrative support to boost ultimate patient care. Furthermore, DSOs are actively involved in the management of administrative duties, specifically scheduling, supply management, and regulatory compliance.

By Payment/Financing Method Analysis

In 2024, the private health insurance segment accounted for the biggest share of the market. Ongoing acceleration in sophisticated dental procedures, like implants and orthodontics, makes insurance necessary for managing possible expenditures. As well as the US, it is also bolstering employer-sponsored coverage, and insurers are evolving certain policies for seniors that consist of discounts and higher coverage for prosthetics.

Although the out-of-pocket/self-pay segment is estimated to register rapid expansion. Sometimes, dentists may have issues with insurance companies, mainly in claim denials and delayed payments, where cash-pay models lower this burden and enable providers to focus more on patient care. This payment approach is further escalating the use of resources, such as Healthcare Bluebook and FAIR Health, to research and compare expenses for dental procedures in their area.

By Patient Age/Demographics Analysis

In 2024, the adults segment captured a major share of the U.S. dental services market. As per recent research, 42% of U.S. adults aged 30 and older have periodontal disease, which is fostering the adoption of novel and effective dental services. This mainly comprises minimally invasive procedures using laser and ozone therapy, with increased integration of medical and dental records, which are pushing to enhance access to care through safety net clinics and programs for underserved populations.

However, the children & adolescents segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034. Prominent breakthroughs are facilitating the detection of oral health concerns and boosting the role of dentists to provide services, especially vaccinations, like the HPV vaccine. Besides this, increased integration of oral health screenings and preventive services into pediatric and family medical visits is also impacting the overall improvement in accessibility to children.

What are the Ongoing Developments in the U.S. Dental Services Market?

In April 2025, Graphy launched direct 3D-printed clear aligners using its proprietary shape memory resin.

In February 2025, 3D Systems unveiled its latest multi-material dental 3D printing solutions.

In February 2025, Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. received a new U.S. Patent (#12,011,326) for laser-assisted periodontal procedures linked with its LANAP protocol using the PerioLase MVP-7, a free-running variable-pulsed laser.



U.S. Dental Services Market Key Players List

Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

Heartland Dental

Smile Brands Inc.

Dental Care Alliance

InterDent/Gentle Dental

Coast Dental Services

Affordable Dentures & Implants

Great Expressions Dental Centers

Western Dental

Align Technology

DentaQuest

MB2 Dental Solutions

42 North Dental

Sage Dental Management, LLC

Gentle Dental (InterDent)

Colosseum Dental Group

GSD Dental Clinics



Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type/Speciality

Endodontic Procedures

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Diagnostic & Preventive Services

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Dentures & Prosthodontics



By End-User/Practice Type

Dental Clinics/Private Practices

Hospitals/Dental Departments

Dental Service Organizations (DSOs)/Group Practices

Mobile Clinics/Teledentistry Platforms

By Payment/Financing Method

Private Health Insurance

Out-of-Pocket/Self-Pay

Public Insurance (Medicaid/Medicare)



By Patient Age/Demographics

Adults (17-65)

Children & Adolescents

Seniors (65+)



