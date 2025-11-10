Mosaic Capital Partners Announces Exit of NuSource Financial LLC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Capital Partners, LLC (“Mosaic”) announced today the exit of its investment in NuSource Financial LLC. (“NuSource”, or the “Company”) to Convergint. NuSource is a leading provider of branch transformation, ATM services, and security solutions for financial institutions across the United States. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to see our investment in NuSource come to a successful conclusion thanks to the hard work of so many dedicated individuals,” remarked Ian Mohler, the lead partner from Mosaic on the transaction. “We are equally excited for the Company as it begins a new chapter with Convergint,” he continued.

Founded in 1999 and based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, NuSource Financial supports hundreds of community banks, regional banks, and credit unions nationwide. The company has built its reputation on a consultative approach to branch operations and a focus on client needs.

“Our team has always been committed to putting clients first; guided by our core values of integrity, professionalism and teamwork with every engagement,” said Jon Erpelding, Co-Founder, President, & CEO of NuSource Financial. “We are excited to carry on our legacy of providing word class service with the same team operating under the NuSource name that our clients have entrusted for many years. Becoming part Convergint gives us the opportunity to continue that commitment while gaining the scale and resources of a global security leader. Together, we’ll bring even greater value to the financial services community.”

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company served as the Company’s financial advisor during the transaction.

About Mosaic Capital Partners, LLC

Mosaic Capital Partners LLC (“Mosaic”) is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market companies ($5-$20 million EBITDA) through employee ownership transactions. Based in Charlotte, NC Mosaic combines a number of compelling attributes of private equity and employee ownership in its unique investment approach.

About Convergint

Convergint is a global leader in technology enabled security and safety solutions. Convergint offers design, implementation, integration, management, and service solutions around the globe. The company has been recognized as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 8 years and as a U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Company to Work For.’ To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.