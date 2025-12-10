Mosaic Capital Partners Announces New Hire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Capital Partners LLC (“Mosaic”) announced today the recent hiring of Mark Weadon, CPA, as Vice President of Finance for Mosaic and its related entities. In this newly created position, he will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s accounting, financial management, treasury management, investor relations, and regulatory compliance with the SBA and SEC.

“We are thrilled to have Mark join the Mosaic team and believe he will contribute greatly to financial functions for the Mosaic entities and enhance the operational effectiveness of the team as new investment funds are raised,” said Mosaic Partner William Hayes.

Prior to joining Mosaic, Mark held senior finance positions at Sterling Capital Management LLC and Fidelity Investments. He started his career in the Audit & Assurance practice at Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, now Forvis Mazars, serving financial institutions and investment companies, including SBIC-licensed private fund managers.

Mark holds a B.S. in Finance and a Master of Accounting, both from North Carolina State University. He is a CPA licensed in the state of North Carolina.

About Mosaic Capital Partners LLC

Mosaic Capital Partners LLC (“Mosaic”) is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market companies ($5-$20 million EBITDA) through employee ownership transactions. Based in Charlotte, NC Mosaic combines a number of compelling attributes of private equity and employee ownership in its unique investment approach.