Reviva Announces Grant of European Patent Covering Use of Brilaroxazine for the Treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis

- Patent covers brilaroxazine use for treating Pulmonary Fibrosis

-Similar patents have also been granted in key markets around the world including the United States, China, and Japan

-Brilaroxazine has a novel mechanism of action for treating the underlying disruption in serotonin signaling implicated in the pathogenesis of Pulmonary Fibrosis

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced European Patent 3749324 has been granted by the European Patent Office (EPO) covering use of brilaroxazine for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), adding to its existing patent protection in key markets around the world including the United States, China and Japan. Brilaroxazine has received Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of IPF.

"Securing this latest patent further strengthens our intellectual property portfolio and underscores the broad therapeutic relevance of brilaroxazine’s unique mechanism of action in chronic fibrotic disorders like pulmonary fibrosis or IPF,” said Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO. “With a late-stage asset that in our trials has been well-tolerated across large patient populations, we are poised to further expand clinical development from schizophrenia into additional high-value indications with the potential for multiple paths to value creation for our brilaroxazine program.”

Additional information on the potential of brilaroxazine for the treatment of IPF can be found on the "Publications" section of the Reviva website.

About Brilaroxazine

Brilaroxazine is an in-house discovered new chemical entity with potent affinity and selectivity against key serotonin and dopamine receptors implicated in the pathophysiology of several conditions including schizophrenia, psoriasis and interstitial lung diseases like pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Positive topline data from the global Phase 3 RECOVER trial in schizophrenia demonstrated the trial successfully met all primary and secondary endpoints with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions across all major symptom domains including reduction in key proinflammatory cytokines implicated in the pathophysiology of schizophrenia and comorbid inflammatory conditions at week 4 with 50 mg of brilaroxazine vs. placebo, with a generally well-tolerated side effect profile comparable to placebo and discontinuation rates lower than placebo. Positive data from a clinical drug-drug interaction (DDI) study investigating the potential effect of the CYP3A4 enzyme on brilaroxazine in healthy subjects supports no clinically significant interaction when combined with a CYP3A4 inhibitors. Reviva believes that a full battery of regulatory compliant toxicology and safety pharmacology studies has been completed for brilaroxazine. Reviva intends to develop brilaroxazine for other neuropsychiatric indications including bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (MDD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Additionally, brilaroxazine has shown promising nonclinical activity for inflammatory diseases psoriasis, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) with mitigation of fibrosis and inflammation in translational animal models. Brilaroxazine has already received Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of PAH and IPF conditions. To learn more about the clinical and preclinical data available for brilaroxazine, please visit revivapharma.com/publications.

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

