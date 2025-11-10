Siebert Financial Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with the Academy Veteran Bond ETF (VETZ) to Expand Veteran-Focused Financial Solutions and Education

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) today announced a strategic partnership with the Academy Veteran Bond ETF (VETZ) managed by Academy Asset Management, the first post-9/11 veteran-owned and operated asset manager, to expand veteran-focused investment solutions, financial literacy initiatives, and media content supporting U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.

As part of the partnership, Siebert will include Academy’s Veteran Bond ETF (NYSE: VETZ) in its newly launched Patriot Portfolio and will make targeted allocations across select advisory and investment programs. The firms will also collaborate on co-branded financial education, military investor empowerment, and veteran storytelling across Siebert media platforms, including the podcast Tactical Wealth, as well as explore showcasing veteran-owned companies connected to VETZ in media projects currently in development with major streaming networks.



Mark Malek, Chief Investment Officer, Siebert Financial Corp., commented:

“This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting those who have served our nation with impactful investment opportunities. Including VETZ within our Patriot Portfolio strengthens our offering and aligns with our mission to help the veteran community build long-term wealth.”

To commemorate the partnership and honor America’s veterans, representatives from Siebert and Academy will participate together in the New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell ceremony on Veterans Day, November 11.

“Academy was built by veterans with a mission to support the military community through investment access and employment.” said Seth Rosenthal, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Academy Asset Management “We are thrilled to partner with Siebert, whose Patriot Portfolio initiative and media platforms will help accelerate our shared mission and honor the service of our nation’s veterans, including at the New York Stock Exchange this Veterans Day.”

Kaj Larsen, President of Military Investing at Siebert Financial Corp., and former U.S. Navy SEAL added: “America’s veterans bring discipline, resilience, and leadership to everything they do, including investing. Partnering with Academy allows us to empower veterans in the financial markets, share their stories, and expand financial opportunities for those who have worn the uniform. Ringing the bell together at the NYSE on Veterans Day is a powerful symbol of our shared commitment.”

Academy Asset Management brings deep institutional fixed-income expertise and a mission-driven veteran ecosystem, supported by a Geopolitical Intelligence Group comprising retired Admirals, Generals, and senior national security leaders.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd., and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com .



