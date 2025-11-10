Johnson Fistel Begins Investigation on Behalf of F5, Inc. (FFIV) Shareholders Who Have Incurred Losses

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP, is investigating whether F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material information to investors.

On October 15, 2025, F5 disclosed that the company learned on August 9, 2025 that a highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor had gained unauthorized access to certain internal systems. The company stated that the threat actor maintained persistent access to the BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge systems, exfiltrating files that included portions of BIG-IP source code and information regarding undisclosed vulnerabilities. Following this disclosure, the price of F5 shares declined.

What if I purchased F5 securities? If you purchased FFIV securities and suffered losses, join our investigation now: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/f5-inc-investigation/

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

