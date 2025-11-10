The U.S. Department of War Issues New Cybersecurity Regulations — Mobilicom’s Secured Autonomy™ Framework is one of the First-to-Market Solutions Addressing these Regulations for Autonomous Systems

The U.S. Department of War’s new Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct (“CSRMC”) underscores the urgent need for real-time cyber defense

Mobilicom’s Secured Autonomy™ Framework, including its OS3 and ICE platforms, were built to address the challenges and requirements outlined by the CSRMC

Mobilicom believes that it is well positioned to capture substantial market share as defense manufacturers seek to meet new DoW regulations

Palo Alto, California, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) (“Mobilicom” or the “Company”), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today highlighted the strategic opportunity presented by the U.S. Department of War’s (“DoW”)newly introduced Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct (“CSRMC”). The CSRMC replaces the legacy Risk Management Framework, a static manual assessment, with a next-generation continuous, automated, mission-centric approach to cybersecurity across the lifecycle of military systems, including unmanned aerial systems (UAS), loitering munitions, and other autonomous platforms.

“We believe that the Department of War’s new framework fundamentally changes the cybersecurity landscape for autonomous systems including drones and robotics. Static authorization is no longer sufficient, and continuous resilience is mandatory. A few of the top military technology providers have already faced compliance challenges with respect to cybersecurity,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO and Founder of Mobilicom.

“Mobilicom’s Secured Autonomy™ Framework including our OS3 cybersecurity solution were built exactly for this new environment, providing defense and critical infrastructure operators with a solution that ensures continuous protection, operational integrity, and regulatory alignment. As autonomous systems become more integral to modern defense operations, our framework potentially positions Mobilicom as an authoritative partner for secure and resilient deployment,” Elkayam added.

As the first comprehensive continuous cybersecurity solution for autonomous systems, Secured Autonomy™ is set to meet the needs of defense contractors that must adhere to CSRMC standards. Mobilicom is aiming to position itself to capture accelerating revenue opportunities as the defense cybersecurity market is projected to reach $79 billion by 2033.

Mobilicom is a leader in the market for cybersecurity for small-sized drones and robotics as demonstrated through two recent product launches. The Company recently debuted an industry-first cybersecure supercomputer system in partnership with Aitech and launched a joint integrated cybersecure solution for defense and commercial-use drones and robotics in partnership with ARK Electronics.

The CSRMC marks a shift from static, point-in-time compliance to continuous monitoring and real-time risk management, requiring automated vulnerability remediation, integration of cybersecurity throughout design, testing, and operational phases, and demonstrable resilience under adversarial conditions. By emphasizing cyber survivability, reciprocity of validated security services, and alignment with DevSecOps principles, the CSRMC creates an urgent need for solutions that deliver comprehensive, end-to-end protection for autonomous systems.

Mobilicom’s Secured Autonomy™ Framework is positioned to address these requirements. The framework integrates Mobilicom’s OS3 (Operational, Security, Safety Standards) software with its ICE (Immunity Cybersecurity Encryption) suite, providing a unified solution across three critical domains: Secured Autonomous Platforms for onboard protection, Secured Fleets for coordinated system resilience, and Secured Communications for link security, including electronic warfare defense. Aligning with the CSRMC, Mobilicom’s solutions enable operators to meet the new standard’s requirements for continuous, automated cyber posture management while reducing operational risk and simplifying compliance.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

