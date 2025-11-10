DENVER, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that, after decades of scientific ambition and hundreds of millions of dollars invested worldwide, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, appears to be on the verge of achieving what no other company or country has been able to accomplish: the commercial delivery of high-performance recombinant spider silk.

In the opinion of 24/7 Market News, Kraig Labs’ imminent shipments of spider silk fiber and fabric samples to fashion and performance textile partners mark a historic turning point in one of biotechnology’s most elusive pursuits, a race that has spanned continents, companies, and generations of research.

A Global Quest with Multi-Billion-Dollar Backing

From DuPont and BASF abandoning serious R&D efforts, to ambitious national projects from numerous governments, research institutions, and biotech startups that poured resources into the quest for scalable spider silk has been littered with failures due to production bottlenecks, high costs, and biological challenges like spiders' cannibalistic nature.

Among the most prominent recent efforts:

Nexia Biotechnologies (Canada) - spent more than $110 million engineering goats to secrete spider silk proteins in milk, only to collapse before achieving viable scale.

- spent more than engineering goats to secrete spider silk proteins in milk, only to collapse before achieving viable scale. DuPont (USA) - DuPont invested $ millions in bacterial expression, but abandoned the project, due to insolubility issues.

- DuPont invested $ in bacterial expression, but abandoned the project, due to insolubility issues. BASF (USA) - cited insurmountable spinning challenges despite reportedly spending $50 million+ on R&D.

- cited insurmountable spinning challenges despite reportedly spending on R&D. Bolt Threads (USA) - raised over $400 million to produce “synthetic spider silk” through yeast fermentation but pivoted away from spider silk to focus on mycelium-based materials after commercialization hurdles.

- raised over to produce “synthetic spider silk” through yeast fermentation but pivoted away from spider silk to focus on mycelium-based materials after commercialization hurdles. Spiber Inc. (Japan) - reportedly invested over $500 million developing fermentation-based “Brewed Protein,” but despite impressive progress, has yet to deliver material matching the strength, elasticity, and economics of natural spider silk.

- reportedly invested developing fermentation-based “Brewed Protein,” but despite impressive progress, has yet to deliver material matching the strength, elasticity, and economics of natural spider silk. AMSilk (Germany) - backed by European venture funds and working with large consumer brands, yet still focused primarily on lab-scale quantities for niche applications.

- backed by European venture funds and working with large consumer brands, yet still focused primarily on lab-scale quantities for niche applications. China- multiple state-backed research projects have explored transgenic silkworm and bacterial systems with varying success but remain pre-commercial.



For all their financial firepower, these entities have faced a fundamental challenge: complex protein chain limits and other biological issues. Producing authentic, continuous spider silk fiber has proven far more complex, and costly, than anticipated.

Kraig Labs’ Breakthrough: Let Nature Do the Work

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories took a different path. Founder and CEO Kim Thompson believed that the key was not to reinvent silk production, but to harness it.

By genetically engineering silkworms with spider silk DNA, first using PiggyBac gene transfer technology developed with the University of Notre Dame, and later developing its own proprietary gene-editing protocols, Kraig Labs achieved a scalable, natural process for spinning spider silk directly from silkworms.

The result: Dragon Silk™ and Monster Silk®, hybrid fibers that combine the strength and resilience of spider silk with the proven productivity of silkworm sericulture.

Unlike fermentation-based competitors that limit protein chains, rely on expensive vats, purification, and spinning systems, Kraig’s silkworms produce the complete protein chains based silk naturally, continuously, and economically; using the same agricultural infrastructure that already supports the global silk industry.

From Lab to Loom: Production, Partners, and Proof

Today, Kraig Labs operates multiple production facilities in Asia, building up fiber production to commercial scale. The company is preparing to deliver its first fiber and fabric samples to three previously announced customers, representing what are expected to be its first commercial sales.

For context, sample orders in the textile sector often require 10 to 250 kilograms of material, quantities sufficient for weaving, dyeing, and performance testing. Reaching this stage means Kraig Labs is producing silk at market-relevant scale and these deliveries will serve as the first real-world validation of recombinant spider silk as a commercial product, not just a scientific achievement.

Kraig Labs is Strongly Positioned to Cross the Finish Line First

For many years, the world has been chasing spider silk and Kraig Biocraft Laboratories is about to cross the finish line first. Where others spent fortunes in fermentation tanks or on genetically modified goats, Kraig simply improved on what nature already perfected: the silkworm.

In the opinion of 24/7 Market News, Kraig Labs’ upcoming deliveries will officially mark the dawn of the commercial spider silk era, and likely establish the company as the benchmark for cost-effective production in an industry that has seen more promises than results.

"Every group that’s attempted to produce enough... to bring it to the mass market... has pretty much failed," per a 2015 Wired analysis, underscoring the "centuries-old problem" of territorial spiders and protein complexity.

This is the moment that separates speculation from execution, as Kraig Labs demonstrates that it can do what no one else has, deliver real, high-performance spider silk, at commercial scale, in an economically sustainable way.

For more information about Kraig Labs’ spider silk technology and partnership opportunities, visit www.kraiglabs.com

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.

