Propanc Biopharma, Inc. Secures up to $100 Million Private Placement to Support Digital Asset Acquisition Strategy & Accelerate Company’s R&D Pipeline

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for patients suffering from recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with Hexstone Capital LLC ("Hexstone"), a family office that has invested in a significant number of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies across a range of digital assets including BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, ATH, OG, and INJ. The agreement is for a private placement of up to $100 Million in convertible preferred stock and will be deployed to support its digital asset acquisition strategy and accelerate the Company’s R&D pipeline, focusing on PRP entering a First-In-Human study second half of 2026. Upon closing, the Company received an initial investment of $1 million based on the issue of 100 shares of newly designated Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, each with a par value of $0.01 and an initial stated value of $10,000.

“We are entering a transformative phase for the Company as we work on building our digital asset base and strengthening our balance sheet, which will enable us to accelerate our unique proenzyme technology to clinical development and beyond,” said James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our business model will revolutionize the way we fund and grow our intellectual property portfolio, fast track our R&D processes and expand our development program so that we can target not only patients suffering from metastatic cancer from solid tumors, but several chronic diseases based upon the mechanism of action of proenzyme therapy. This is our vision. We look forward to updating you as we progress.”

Additionally, Propanc will issue 9,900 Warrants to Hexstone, each entitling the purchase of one share of Preferred Stock at $10,000 per share, totaling up to $99 million in potential funding. The Warrants are exercisable, immediately, and will remain valid for 12 months. Subject to equity conditions and beneficial ownership limits, the Company may call up to 500 Warrants per calendar month at $0.01 each, allowing the exercise of up to $5 million in Preferred Stock per month—less any Warrants already exercised by Hexstone during that period.

Further details can be found in the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC and accessible at www.sec.gov .

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis in cancer patients by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through the activation of proenzymes. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to target the root cause of cancer proliferation and spread.

For more information, visit: www.propanc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.