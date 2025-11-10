Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Added to the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes

New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “Mercurity Fintech,” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a blockchain-powered fintech group, today announced its inclusion in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, effective as of the close of business on November 24, 2025, as confirmed in MSCI’s announcement of constituent changes on November 5, 2025, from Geneva, Switzerland.

The Company has now been included in multiple major small cap indices, including the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI), and the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, which capture small cap representation across developed and emerging markets.

“We are honored that Mercurity Fintech continues to gain recognition from leading index providers worldwide,” said Shi Qiu, Chief Executive Officer of MFH. “Our inclusion in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, alongside our previous additions to the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P Global BMI, reflects our strategic approach to bridging digital assets and capital markets. This multi-index presence is expected to enhance our accessibility to global institutional investors and position us for continued growth as investors increasingly seek exposure to next-generation fintech companies at the intersection of blockchain technology and traditional finance.”

The Company’s inclusion in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes may increase investor interest, enhance liquidity, and broaden market recognition as index-tracking funds and institutional portfolios gain exposure to MFH through passive investment strategies. The Company’s presence across multiple major small cap benchmarks demonstrates its growing market presence and reflects its visibility among institutional investors globally.

About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MFH) is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC, MFH aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation, offering services spanning digital assets, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

