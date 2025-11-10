AGAE Completes Acquisition of Leading Japanese Vocational High School, Advancing Global Education Expansion Strategy

Tokyo, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo, Japan – November 10, 2025 – Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (“Allied” or the “Company”), a global experiential entertainment and gaming company, is pleased to announce that it has officially completed the acquisition of Saiju School. Founded in 1943, Saiju School is the No. 1 Higher Vocational School (Higher Vocational School Course) accredited by Shiga Prefecture, Japan. This acquisition marks Allied’s formal entry into Japan’s accredited secondary education system and represents a significant step toward redefining a future education model powered by creativity and technology.

Saiju School is a certified upper secondary education institution that provides enrolled students specialized vocational studies while working toward a high school graduation qualification through a corresponding high school.

As a “Skills-Linkage Model School,” Saiju School leverages Japan’s Skills Linkage System, which allows students to enroll simultaneously in a wide-area correspondence high school while attending a vocational school. Under this system, students can combine the credits they earn from vocational coursework with those required for high school graduation. This enables students to graduate with both a high school diploma and a vocational qualification within three years. This “dual-pathway academic model” equips students with both academic knowledge and hands-on practical skills, empowering them with strong advantages for future global education and employment opportunities.

Allied to Upgrade the Campus into a Global FutureTech Academy

Through this transaction, Allied has secured the majority of board seats at the school and has full authority to appoint the statutory auditor. With Allied’s investment and strategic integration, Saiju School will undergo a comprehensive transformation to establish a cutting-edge FutureTech-driven curriculum, focusing on Live Events Production, content production, esports training, AI and Web3 blockchain applications. The upgraded institution will cultivate next-generation talent capable of excelling in the intersecting fields of technology, gaming, anime, entertainment, and digital media. Upon completion of the transformation, the school will be renamed:

Allied International Futuretech Academy (AIFA)

AIFA will become one of Japan’s first innovative academies centered on the convergence of technology and creative education. It is expected to launch forward-looking programs including:

- Digital Content Production & Creative Media

- Live Event Production & Immersive Entertainment

- Esports Training, Team Management & Industry Career Development

- Game and Anime Production, Development, and Operations

- Applied AI Technology for Media, Entertainment & Education

Through AIFA, Allied aims to cultivate globally minded digital creators, esports professionals, and next-generation tech talent, while establishing global academic and industry partnerships.

Strategic Significance to Allied

This acquisition marks a major milestone in Allied’s long-term strategic roadmap to expand its education, talent-development, and youth-focused experiential ecosystem. AIFA will serve as a new flagship model for Allied’s integration of esports and entertainment education. Going forward, the Company plans to expand the curriculum, create overseas exchange pathways, and introduce industry internship and practicum programs through Allied’s global entertainment footprint, ultimately generating substantial business development potential and performance growth.

“This acquisition represents a pivotal transformational step for Allied in empowering the next generation of creators, innovators, and digital leaders,” said James Li, Chairman & CEO of AGAE.



“By integrating esports, entertainment, content production, and AI education into an accredited high school system, we are redefining the future model of global education—beginning in Japan. Through collaboration across the U.S., China, and Japan, as well as partnerships with university-industry practice bases and entertainment venues, this milestone transaction is deeply synergistic with our core business. It represents a major milestone of expansion since the launch of our Las Vegas esports venue, and will be followed by continued global expansion into markets including Dubai, Hainan, and beyond.”

