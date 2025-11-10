HARD MTN DEW LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER DRINKABLE HOLIDAY CARDS

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, HARD MTN DEW is bringing the merry, buzzy and bright directly to your doorstep with HARD MTN DEW Holiday Can Cards – the world’s first drinkable holiday card.

According to recent findings from the HARD MTN DEW Holiday Realness Report, 83% of Americans have sent a holiday card. This holiday season, HARD MTN DEW is paying homage to the tradition of sending physical holiday cards and taking holiday greetings up a notch by putting a holiday card in the fridge – not on it.

Starting today, fans can purchase a limited-edition holiday pack of HARD MTN DEW on holidaycancards.com, and submit their most chaotic, meme-worthy, or gloriously offbeat holiday photos (all in good taste, of course!). HARD MTN DEW will then slap the special photo on each can in the custom six-pack and ship it back to share with friends and family 21+ for the most unique can-card they’ll receive all season (or ever).

Fans must act fast to snag their pack, as Holiday Can Cards are available in limited quantities. Restock drops happen every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. ET through Dec. 3, while supplies last.

“HARD MTN DEW fans don't do boring, especially during the holidays," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for HARD MTN DEW. "Year after year of the same old paper cards, we thought: why not create the next generation of holiday greetings? HARD MTN DEW Holiday Can Cards give the personalization and thoughtfulness of a traditional card, but with the added bonus of being something you can crack open and enjoy together. It's the holiday card, reimagined...and a lot more fun!"

Key Findings from the HARD MTN DEW Holiday Realness Report

HARD MTN DEW surveyed 1,000 Americans aged 21+ to understand what people really want this holiday season. According to the results, a majority of Americans want something creative, thoughtful, and worth keeping around.

Key findings included:

Personalization is the new currency: 65% of adults 21+ are open to receiving more creative/alternative gifts during the holidays. Nearly 8 in 10 (79%) Americans would be likely to keep a personalized beverage container as a keepsake even after it's empty. Almost three quarters (72%) of Americans believe customized gifts make things feel more valuable. The thoughtfulness of a gift outweighs any other factor for a majority (77%) of Americans. Majority of Americans (82%) consider themselves “good gift givers,” however while they are confident in their gifting abilities, half of them (50%) have worried their gifts weren’t thoughtful enough.



Holiday cards remain a timeless tradition: The vast majority of Americans (83%) have sent physical holiday cards in the past. More than half (54%) of Americans believe sending holiday cards is a "beloved tradition that will continue to live on for years." Americans send the bulk of their holiday cards (78%) after Thanksgiving. Most Americans enjoy receiving holiday cards so much so that 87% keep the cards they receive through the holiday season or longer.

Gen Z is rewriting the gifting playbook: Nearly four in five Gen Z Americans (79%) are willing to give personalized beverages as gifts, outpacing all other generations (Millennials -70%, Gen X – 56%, Baby Boomers – 29%). Gen Z Americans are the most likely to feel guilty about their gifts not being as thoughtful as they’d like, with nearly two-thirds (62%) sharing this sentiment. Positive sentiment towards custom gifts is higher among Gen Z than the average, as 64% actively try to gift custom/personalized items. Gen Z is the most likely to store cards forever as keepsakes (40%).



“We're not replacing tradition – we're just making it a lot more interesting. Every year we see new holiday gimmicks emerge, but our HARD MTN DEW Holiday Can Cards are the real deal – we listened to our fans and are giving them what they actually want,” added Taylor.

HARD MTN DEW is available in a variety of flavors, including fan-favorites HARD MTN DEW, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast, HARD MTN DEW Livewire, and HARD MTN DEW Code Red, all made with zero sugar, 100 calories, and 5% alcohol.

Stay up to date by following HARD MTN DEW on X, Facebook and Instagram, or visit HardMountainDew.com to find product details, a store locator and the nearest HARD MTN DEW.

About HARD MTN DEW:

Bold, delicious flavor with the added bite of 5% ABV, HARD MTN DEW brings the big citrus flavor fans of the soft drink know and love, now with the hard kick of alcohol. Available in a variety of flavors, including HARD MTN DEW®, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast®, HARD MTN DEW Code Red®, HARD MTN DEW Livewire® and more, HARD MTN DEW offers no caffeine, zero sugar, 100 calories per 12oz. serving and a whole lot of flavor. For more information, please visit hardmountaindew.com.

Survey Methodology: HARD MTN DEW commissioned a survey of 1,000 Americans aged 21+ conducted via Dynata (independent research firm formerly Research Now/SSI) from October 9 to October 14, 2025, aiming to capture American consumers' beliefs around the holiday season. The margin of error with a 95 percent level of confidence was ±3%.

Attachments