PensionBee Pledges 1% Match on up to $1 Billion of Customer Assets

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PensionBee (LON:PBEE), a leading retirement savings provider, today launched a 1% match program to encourage Americans to consolidate old 401(k)s and IRAs left behind with former employers. The company is committing up to $10 million to the initiative, offering the match on every dollar invested in a PensionBee IRA.

The move addresses a critical issue facing the majority of Americans: the lack of a coherent retirement savings plan. Over a trillion dollars in retirement wealth sit in orphaned 401(k)s–accounts left behind with former employers. These accounts can face additional non-employee fees and may change investments without the account holder's knowledge.

Small accounts can be automatically forced into Safe Harbor IRAs, trapping savings for years in low-growth, cash-like investments. PensionBee’s 1% match program builds on its mission to help Americans get retirement savings under their control and invested in suitable long-term strategies.

“We are well aware that no one wakes up excited to consolidate their old retirement accounts,” said Romi Savova, Founder and CEO of PensionBee. “Rolling over old 401(k)s is a tedious and confusing process, and that’s exactly why PensionBee exists. We’ve eliminated pain points, and now we’re making it even easier for customers to take this important step for their future security.”

The company’s research reveals that over 40% of people who try to rescue a left-behind 401(k) give up mid-process, citing complexity, confusion, and lack of clear instructions. PensionBee’s model aims to remove these barriers. The company handles rollovers electronically and assigns each customer a dedicated U.S.-based account manager (a “BeeKeeper”) to manage the process via phone or online portal. The company offers free searches to help people locate forgotten accounts.

The new 1% match adds a financial incentive to PensionBee’s simplified experience1:

Invest $10,000 in a PensionBee IRA and receive an extra $100

Invest $100,000 in a PensionBee IRA and receive an extra $1,000

Invest $500,000 in a PensionBee IRA and receive an extra $5,000

Invest $2,000,000 in a PensionBee IRA and receive an extra $20,000





The 1% match applies to every rollover or contribution into a PensionBee IRA on the company’s next $1 billion in customer assets. The longer customers keep funds invested in the market, the greater the value of the match over time. Assuming a 6.15% annual return, illustrative projections over 5, 10, 20, and 30-year periods highlight the hypothetical long-term impact of the match.

Table 1: Illustrative Growth of Match Amount Over Time*

5-year

growth 10-year

growth 20-year

growth 30-year

growth $10,000 account

→ $100 match $140 $180 $330 $600 $100,000 account

→$1,000 match $1,350 $1,820 $3,300 $5,990 $500,000 account

→ $5,000 match $6,740 $9,080 $16,500 $29,960 $2,000,000 account

→ $20,000 match $26,950 $36,330 $65,980 $119,850

*Assumes an annual return of 6.15% (7% minus a 0.85% annual fee), no additional voluntary contributions, and annual compounding. Dollar amounts rounded to the nearest ten. For illustrative purposes only; figures are not adjusted for inflation. Actual results will vary.

“Your retirement savings should be under your control and in investments that match your timeline and risk tolerance,” Savova added. “Every year these accounts sit scattered is a year of lost opportunity. We’re excited to offer our customers an extra reason to prioritize their future."

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages over $9 billion in assets and serves approximately 300,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP and Safe Harbor IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios that include SPY and MDY from State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.

Before investing, consider the funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 1.866.787.2257 or visit www.statestreet.com/im. Read it carefully.

Investing involves risk. ALPS Distributors, Inc. (fund distributor); State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (marketing agent).

1 Subject to Terms and Conditions.