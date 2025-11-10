Alectra Utilities submits 2027-2031 investment plan to Ontario Energy Board

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Utilities has submitted its 2027-2031 rate application to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB), proposing a detailed five-year plan to reinforce the electricity distribution system across its service territory. This application marks a significant step in advancing the renewal and resiliency of the grid and ensuring the delivery of safe and reliable electricity to over 1.3 million homes and businesses across the Greater Toronto, Hamilton, and Niagara regions.

“Our investment plan is designed with our customers at the forefront, prioritizing reliable service and sustainable growth,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “By investing in our infrastructure and harmonizing rates, we aim to support the evolving needs of our communities while meeting organic population and economic growth.”

The proposed $3.1 billion plan was developed following extensive outreach to Alectra’s customers. Approximately 50,000 respondents provided input to the plan, and more than 80 per cent of them expressed support for Alectra’s capital investment priorities.

Subject to the approval of the OEB, customers can expect to see changes in their electricity distribution rates effective January 1, 2027. The application proposes harmonizing the rate structures from Alectra’s five legacy utilities to ensure consistency across all rate classes.





The Ontario Energy Board will review Alectra’s application through a public hearing process. Customers may participate by submitting comments or applying to become intervenors. For more information or to participate in the hearing, visit the OEB’s website at www.oeb.ca/notice and reference file number EB-2025-0252.

For further details about Alectra’s 2027-2031 Investment Plan and rate harmonization, please visit our website at alectrautilities.com/InvestmentPlan.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

X: https://x.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/alectranews.bsky.social

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson | Email: ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1-833-MEDIA-LN

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8b1bc5e-7565-4db6-b99b-955ec5fe9b52

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34f98cc0-884f-42ff-9499-fe923e38d310