The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Charles River Conservancy

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles River Conservancy collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

The Charles River Conservancy continues its mission to enhance and maintain the natural beauty of the Charles River and its surrounding parks. On Friday, September 17, 2025, volunteers from the SBB Research Group Foundation gathered at Riverbend Park to support this mission through hands-on environmental stewardship.

The team worked together to remove litter, paint benches, spread wood chips around young trees, and cut back invasive bittersweet vines, helping to preserve the health and accessibility of the park for all who enjoy it.

“This was a great opportunity to give back to the community and help protect a space that means so much to so many,” said Emily Dzino, a volunteer from the SBB Research Group Foundation. “It was inspiring to see how much can be accomplished when people come together with a shared purpose.”

This initiative supports the Charles River Conservancy’s goal of promoting urban river renewal and creating vibrant public spaces that connect people to nature and each other.

To learn more about the Charles River Conservancy, visit https://thecharles.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org