Elevating Action showcases collaboration between White Ribbon, USW, and CFLPA to tackle gender-based violence ahead of the Grey Cup

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the official Grey Cup events in Winnipeg, the Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA), the United Steelworkers union (USW), and White Ribbon are coming together for Elevating Action, a national partnership event aimed at creating safer, more respectful, and equitable workplaces and communities.

Elevating Action brings together leaders from labour and professional sports associations to discuss best practices in engaging men in the conversation about preventing gender-based violence. This event will highlight how professional athletes and labour leaders are helping to change the culture in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025

Time: 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. CT (Doors open at 9:00 a.m.)

Location: Union Centre, 275 Broadway - Second Floor Auditorium

Moderator: Anna Rothney, Executive Director, Manitoba Federation of Labour

Panel: CFLPA Executive Director David Mackie, CFLPA Player Rep (TBD), USW Local 9074 member Mark Morgan, USW District 6 Director Kevon Stewart, White Ribbon Senior Program Manager Zoey James.

Format: 45-minute panel discussion followed by a 15-minute Q&A and media scrum

About Elevating Action

Launched in 2022, Elevating Action is a three-year national initiative under White Ribbon’s leadership that equips United Steelworkers union leaders, staff and members and CFL players to lead peer-based workshops addressing gender-based violence and promoting healthier expressions of masculinity.

Recent participant surveys show that:

100% of attendees reported an increase in knowledge and skills to prevent gender-based violence,

100% felt better equipped to recognize healthy vs. unhealthy masculinities,

100% pledged never to commit, condone, or remain silent about any form of gender-based violence.



Media Attendance

The event is open to the public and media are encouraged to attend to hear directly from union leaders, professional athletes, and White Ribbon about how sports and labour are collaborating to create lasting cultural change.

A brief media scrum will follow the panel discussion.

For more information, please contact:



CFLPA - Brendan Heisler (647) 453-4848 / b.heisler@cflpa.com



White Ribbon - David Garzon 416-920-6684 x17 / dgarzon@whiteribbon.ca

