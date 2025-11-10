New Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Position Paper Reinforces the Power of Medical Nutrition Therapy in Chronic Disease Care

Chicago, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics released a new position paper, "The Effectiveness of Medical Nutrition Therapy in Prevention and Treatment of Chronic Disease,” published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The paper reaffirms that medical nutrition therapy (MNT) provided by registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) is a proven, evidence-based approach to improving health outcomes, reducing health disparities and lowering health care costs for people living with or at risk for chronic diseases.

The Academy’s position is that all individuals with nutrition-related health conditions or risk factors should have access to MNT provided by an RDN. Drawing from 25 systematic reviews published between 2017 and 2024, the paper concludes that MNT significantly improves outcomes for adults with prediabetes, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and malnutrition.

“Nutrition is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent and manage chronic disease,” said 2025-2026 Academy President Deanne Brandstetter, MBA, RDN, CDN, FAND. “This position paper highlights how RDNs deliver effective, individualized care that can improve lives and reduce costs across our health care system.”

Evidence shows that MNT delivers cost savings of $638 to $1,450 per patient each year, largely through reduced medication use and an increase in quality-adjusted life years by 0.75 years. Research also demonstrates that MNT can lower hemoglobin A1c and blood pressure, improve weight management and lipid profiles and enhance quality of life for adults with chronic conditions. Yet access barriers and RDN workforce shortages continue to restrict the reach of this proven, cost-effective care.

“Expanding access to MNT is essential to improving the health of Americans,” said Brandstetter. “This means ensuring adequate reimbursement, strengthening referral networks and increasing RDN staffing in clinical and community settings.”

The position paper also emphasizes the need for policy solutions to increase coverage for MNT services, including passage of the Medical Nutrition Therapy Act and the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, which would expand Medicare coverage for MNT to include additional conditions such as obesity, eating disorders, malnutrition and cancer.

This new position aligns with the Academy’s Food as Medicine Strategic Roadmap, which outlines how nutrition care should be embedded into the U.S. health system. Within the roadmap, MNT serves as the clinical foundation of Food as Medicine, translating nutrition science into individualized, evidence-based care delivered by RDNs.

As highlighted in a joint press release with The George Washington University last week, access to medical nutrition therapy is essential for Americans. A recent study of Medicaid coverage and reimbursement policies for MNT across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. found coverage varies, putting Americans at risk for a chronic disease that might have been possible to prevent and/or manage.

The full position paper is available here https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jand.2025.10.010.

