New House Bill Key Piece to Address Nutrition Care Gap in America: Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and 60+ Health Organizations Call on Congress to Pass MNT Act

Chicago, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage of the Medical Nutrition Therapy Act, reintroduced today in the U.S. House of Representatives, is an effective solution to address the costly, continued rise of diet-related chronic diseases in America – many of which can be remedied with medical nutrition therapy (MNT) delivered by a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN).
“Despite proven success, medical nutrition therapy continues to be underutilized and under covered across our health care system, including Medicare,” said Deanne Brandstetter, MBA, RD, CDN, FAND, the Academy's 2025-26 President. “Currently, Medicare covers MNT for people with kidney disease and diabetes. With this bill, coverage of MNT would expand to include other chronic diseases such as obesity and cardiovascular disease, and Americans will see overall health improvements, from weight management and lower blood pressure to improved blood lipids and blood sugar control.”
The Academy and the 64 health organizations listed below, thank U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly (Ill.) and Jen Kiggans (Va.) for introducing the Medical Nutrition Therapy Act of 2025 in the 119th U.S. Congress.
Under the proposed bill, MNT coverage under Medicare Part B would be extended to people with:
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular disease
- Dyslipidemia
- Eating disorders
- Gastrointestinal diseases including celiac disease
- HIV/AIDS
- Hypertension
- Malnutrition
- Obesity
- Prediabetes
- Unintentional weight loss
A recent estimate by Avalere found that if expanded MNT services were covered and utilized, the potential reduction in inpatient and outpatient visits could be associated with savings of over $33 million per year.
“America’s health is at a crossroads and with the current spotlight on nutrition, the time to act is now,” Brandstetter said. “Increasing access to MNT provided by RDNs is a practical, cost-effective way to improve health outcomes, prevent complications and reduce health care spending. It’s one of many steps we must take to address the nation’s health concerns.”
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and 64 supporting health organizations call on the MNT Act to be reintroduced in the U.S. Senate and for the bill's swift passage.
Supporting Organizations:
