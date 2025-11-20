New House Bill Key Piece to Address Nutrition Care Gap in America: Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and 60+ Health Organizations Call on Congress to Pass MNT Act

Chicago, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage of the Medical Nutrition Therapy Act, reintroduced today in the U.S. House of Representatives, is an effective solution to address the costly, continued rise of diet-related chronic diseases in America – many of which can be remedied with medical nutrition therapy (MNT) delivered by a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN).

“Despite proven success, medical nutrition therapy continues to be underutilized and under covered across our health care system, including Medicare,” said Deanne Brandstetter, MBA, RD, CDN, FAND, the Academy's 2025-26 President. “Currently, Medicare covers MNT for people with kidney disease and diabetes. With this bill, coverage of MNT would expand to include other chronic diseases such as obesity and cardiovascular disease, and Americans will see overall health improvements, from weight management and lower blood pressure to improved blood lipids and blood sugar control.”

The Academy and the 64 health organizations listed below, thank U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly (Ill.) and Jen Kiggans (Va.) for introducing the Medical Nutrition Therapy Act of 2025 in the 119th U.S. Congress.

Under the proposed bill, MNT coverage under Medicare Part B would be extended to people with:

Cancer

Cardiovascular disease

Dyslipidemia

Eating disorders

Gastrointestinal diseases including celiac disease

HIV/AIDS

Hypertension

Malnutrition

Obesity

Prediabetes

Unintentional weight loss

A recent estimate by Avalere found that if expanded MNT services were covered and utilized, the potential reduction in inpatient and outpatient visits could be associated with savings of over $33 million per year.

“America’s health is at a crossroads and with the current spotlight on nutrition, the time to act is now,” Brandstetter said. “Increasing access to MNT provided by RDNs is a practical, cost-effective way to improve health outcomes, prevent complications and reduce health care spending. It’s one of many steps we must take to address the nation’s health concerns.”

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and 64 supporting health organizations call on the MNT Act to be reintroduced in the U.S. Senate and for the bill's swift passage.

Supporting Organizations:

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Aligned Health Practice

Alliance of Wound Care Stakeholders

American Association of Nurse Practitioners

American Association on Health and Disability

American College of Lifestyle Medicine

American College of Preventive Medicine

American Gastroenterological Association

American Psychological Association Services

American Society for Nutrition

American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition

Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

Berry Street

California Food is Medicine Coalition

Celiac Disease Foundation

Common Threads

Defeat Malnutrition Today

Diabetes Leadership Council

Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition

Dietitian Driven

Eating Disorders Coalition for Research, Policy & Action

Endocrinology Clinic of Minneapolis

Evergreen Health and Wellness, LLC

Fay

Feed the Mass

Flourish Nutrition

FMI - The Food Industry Association

Foodsmart

Gerontological Society of America

Healthcare Nutrition Council

Healthy in the Kitchen, LLC

Healthy Mission Dietitian, Inc.

H-E-B

Hy-Vee, Inc.

Lakeshore Foundation

Lowcountry Street Grocery

MANNA (Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance)

Meals on Wheels America

MNT Reimbursement Specialists, Inc

MySurgeryPlate LLC

National Association of Hispanic Nurses

National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs (NANASP)

National Council on Aging

National Kidney Foundation

Neighborly Care Network

Nina's Nutritional Values, LLC

Nutrition Journey

Obesity Action Coalition

Obesity Medicine Association

Open Hand Atlanta

Panhandle Nutrition Therapy

REDC

Rhode Island Nutrition Therapy, LLC

Savor Health

STOP Obesity Alliance

Swap Health

Teaching Kitchen Collaborative

The Community Grocer (TCG Groceries)

The Kroger Co.

The Obesity Society

The Oley Foundation

Trinity Health

Unidos Contra La Diabetes

United Ostomy Associations of America

