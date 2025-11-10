Creamy and Crunchy Desserts with Classic Pumpkin Flavor

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) If there’s one food item that brings everyone together more than most during the holidays, it’s warm, delicious desserts. From classics like pumpkin pies and cookies to extravagant dishes like souffles, loved ones can savor the flavor of sweet treats at the dessert table all season long.





This much-loved version of Pumpkin Pie is a delicious take on a traditional dessert that’s perfect for any time of year. Even if you’ve never baked a pie, this easy rendition makes it a cinch to share with your nearest and dearest.

It’s made with Green Giant 100% Pure Pumpkin, which is more than just a seasonal product. You can enjoy it as a go-to for smooth, pure pumpkin in baked goods, chilis, savory dishes or morning smoothies as a wholesome boost full of earthy pumpkin flavor.

Or you can celebrate its deliciousness in these coffee house-style Brown Butter Pumpkin Spice Cookies. Featuring a rich, buttery flavor, these pumpkin cookies are rolled in cinnamon sugar, bake up soft and boast a sweet, crunchy exterior that’s perfect for those who love pumpkin spice.

Pumpkin Pie

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50-55 minutes

Servings: 8

1 pie crust (store-bought or homemade), at room temperature 3 large eggs 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1/3 cup light brown sugar 1 can (15 ounces) Green Giant 100% Pure Pumpkin 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1/2 teaspoon salt





Roll out dough to 2 inches larger than pie dish. Gently press dough into dish until it lines bottom and sides. Trim dough to within 1/2 inch of dish edge. Fold edges underneath themselves, creating thick 1/4-inch border. Crimp edges with fingers. Refrigerate. Preheat oven to 375 F.

In large bowl, whisk eggs and sugars until smooth. Add pumpkin, cream, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt. Stir until well blended.

Slowly pour filling into pie shell. Cover edges with thin strips of aluminum foil. Bake 25 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 25-30 minutes, or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack.





Brown Butter Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 70 minutes

Yield: 48-50 cookies

1 cup unsalted butter 5 cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking soda 1 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice 2 cups brown sugar 1 can (15 ounces) Green Giant 100% Pure Pumpkin 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 2 large eggs 2 egg yolks For Rolling:

2 tablespoons cane sugar 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 teaspoon cinnamon





In small saute pan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir regularly until butter turns deep golden brown, 8-10 minutes. Pour browned butter into heat-safe bowl or measuring cup and refrigerate until cooled, but not solid, about 15 minutes.

In large mixing bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside.

In separate medium mixing bowl, stir browned butter and brown sugar. Whisk in pumpkin and vanilla extract followed by eggs and egg yolks.

Gradually mix wet ingredients into dry until evenly mixed. Refrigerate dough 30 minutes.

Form dough into four separate logs 2-3 inches in diameter and about 7 inches long. Wrap each cookie dough log with plastic wrap. Freeze dough 30 minutes, or until ready to bake.

For rolling: Preheat oven to 350 F and line large baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir sugars and cinnamon on large plate. Unwrap desired amount of dough (thaw slightly at room temperature if dough is completely frozen) and roll each log in sugar mixture.

Slice into 1/2-inch slices. Place on baking sheet 3 inches apart.

Bake 14-15 minutes. Repeat with remaining cookie dough.

Cool cookies at room temperature on baking sheet 10 minutes before transferring to cooling rack and cooling 10 minutes.

