Creamy and Crunchy Desserts with Classic Pumpkin Flavor

 | Source: Family Features Family Features

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) If there’s one food item that brings everyone together more than most during the holidays, it’s warm, delicious desserts. From classics like pumpkin pies and cookies to extravagant dishes like souffles, loved ones can savor the flavor of sweet treats at the dessert table all season long.

17568_1

This much-loved version of Pumpkin Pie is a delicious take on a traditional dessert that’s perfect for any time of year. Even if you’ve never baked a pie, this easy rendition makes it a cinch to share with your nearest and dearest.

It’s made with Green Giant 100% Pure Pumpkin, which is more than just a seasonal product. You can enjoy it as a go-to for smooth, pure pumpkin in baked goods, chilis, savory dishes or morning smoothies as a wholesome boost full of earthy pumpkin flavor.

Or you can celebrate its deliciousness in these coffee house-style Brown Butter Pumpkin Spice Cookies. Featuring a rich, buttery flavor, these pumpkin cookies are rolled in cinnamon sugar, bake up soft and boast a sweet, crunchy exterior that’s perfect for those who love pumpkin spice.

Find more inspiration for holiday baking and beyond by visiting greengiantvegetables.com.

17568_1

Pumpkin Pie
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 50-55 minutes
Servings: 8

1pie crust (store-bought or homemade), at room temperature
3large eggs 
1/2cup granulated sugar
1/3cup light brown sugar
1can (15 ounces) Green Giant 100% Pure Pumpkin
3/4cup heavy whipping cream
1teaspoon vanilla extract
1teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2teaspoon ground ginger
1/4teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2teaspoon salt


Roll out dough to 2 inches larger than pie dish. Gently press dough into dish until it lines bottom and sides. Trim dough to within 1/2 inch of dish edge. Fold edges underneath themselves, creating thick 1/4-inch border. Crimp edges with fingers. Refrigerate. Preheat oven to 375 F.

In large bowl, whisk eggs and sugars until smooth. Add pumpkin, cream, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt. Stir until well blended.

Slowly pour filling into pie shell. Cover edges with thin strips of aluminum foil. Bake 25 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 25-30 minutes, or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack.

17568_2

Brown Butter Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 70 minutes
Yield: 48-50 cookies

cup unsalted butter
5cups all-purpose flour
2teaspoons baking soda
1teaspoon salt
1tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
2cups brown sugar
1can (15 ounces) Green Giant 100% Pure Pumpkin
1tablespoon vanilla extract
2large eggs
2egg yolks
  
For Rolling:
2tablespoons cane sugar
1tablespoon brown sugar
1teaspoon cinnamon


In small saute pan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir regularly until butter turns deep golden brown, 8-10 minutes. Pour browned butter into heat-safe bowl or measuring cup and refrigerate until cooled, but not solid, about 15 minutes.

In large mixing bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside.

In separate medium mixing bowl, stir browned butter and brown sugar. Whisk in pumpkin and vanilla extract followed by eggs and egg yolks.

Gradually mix wet ingredients into dry until evenly mixed. Refrigerate dough 30 minutes.

Form dough into four separate logs 2-3 inches in diameter and about 7 inches long. Wrap each cookie dough log with plastic wrap. Freeze dough 30 minutes, or until ready to bake.

For rolling: Preheat oven to 350 F and line large baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir sugars and cinnamon on large plate. Unwrap desired amount of dough (thaw slightly at room temperature if dough is completely frozen) and roll each log in sugar mixture.

Slice into 1/2-inch slices. Place on baking sheet 3 inches apart.

Bake 14-15 minutes. Repeat with remaining cookie dough.

Cool cookies at room temperature on baking sheet 10 minutes before transferring to cooling rack and cooling 10 minutes.

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com 
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com. Family Features is a division of 4media group, the global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3530e9ab-6f08-47e1-9dfb-e03c7bd426f6
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9352d852-c41d-474e-b4fe-37026970bc68


Tags

Food Recipes Holiday Thanksgiving Christmas Dessert Vegetables

Related Links

Recommended Reading