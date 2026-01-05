Enhance Your Home with Bold Colors

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Homeowners seeking ideas to make a design statement and modernize their home interiors and exteriors can incorporate bold colors to achieve their renovation goals. Neutrals may be versatile, but bold colors introduce a striking way to reflect personality and elevate a home’s design.





Learn how to incorporate bold colors into your home with these tips from the design experts at Simonton Windows & Doors, part of Cornerstone Building Brands, a leading manufacturer of windows in North America.

Interior Paint

The wall color sets the tone of a room’s overall ambiance, but many homeowners are cautious about incorporating too much color. That’s a valid concern, since too many vibrant hues can feel overwhelming or create competing focal points that leave a room feeling cluttered and busy.

The key to bold colors on walls is balance. Bold walls offset by moderate flooring and furnishings create a room that is equally attention-grabbing and tastefully grounding. If you’re hesitant about taking bold colors too far, try designing your room with one bold accent wall and complement that color with accessories such as pillows and rugs or even statement furnishings to tie it all together.





Replacement Windows

Windows often fade into a home’s design aesthetic, but that doesn’t have to be the case. In fact, dark window finishes are becoming one of the season’s biggest design statements, offering homeowners a way to refresh their home’s curb appeal.

In response to growing consumer demand for sleek, modern window designs, Simonton introduced on-trend black and bronze interior and exterior finishes across its vinyl window collections, including DaylightMax Windows , which feature a unique slim-frame window design offering ample natural light while providing maximum energy efficiency.

For maximum impact, durability and low-maintenance appeal, consider pairing black or bronze window finishes with trending seasonal palettes and decor.

Cabinetry

Architectural elements can also play an important role in establishing a modern design motif for your home. This is especially true when it comes to the cabinetry in your kitchen and bathroom. Stepping away from classic neutral wood stains, white or gray to use bold paint or stain colors instead can completely transform a room.

Some homeowners go all-in and incorporate color across the entire room while others apply different colors for the tops and bottoms to create some variation or avoid overdoing a bold hue. Still others opt for a statement approach, and similar to choosing just one wall, they add a bold color to just one section of cabinetry, such as a coffee station or island base.

Cabinetry hardware adds another dimension of bold design. Stepping away from classic brushed nickel or oil-rubbed bronze and instead installing matte black, brushed brass, bronze or gunmetal brings a contemporary vibe that can accentuate a bold color choice.

Patio Doors

Establishing continuity between your indoor and outdoor living spaces means making your patio door part of a cohesive design that flows from the indoors out. An option like the Simonton MaxView Multi-Slide Patio Door Collection does precisely that. With custom sizing up to 10 feet high and 30 feet wide, the collection is available in multiple panel options with bypass, pocket or bi-part configurations. The doors also come in black or bronze exterior finishes, reflecting the trend toward bolder color choices.

“Homeowners want modern design without compromising performance,” said Kate Land, vice president of product and innovation at Cornerstone Building Brands. “Incorporating these innovative, durable finishes into our premium vinyl window and door collections delivers exactly that. These bold color options elevate a home’s overall design while the advanced glass and functionality of these vinyl windows deliver the highest standards of energy efficiency and durability.”

Incorporating bold colors into your design can make the space feel your own while demonstrating personality and modernization. Find more ideas and inspiration to answer the call for bold style at simonton.com .

