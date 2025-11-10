ECD Automotive Design & Chelsea Truck Company Forge U.S. Agreement for Bespoke Defender & Grenadier Builds





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, and Toyota FJs, is proud to announce a groundbreaking agreement with the renowned British automotive design house Chelsea Truck Company. This alliance brings an elevated level of personalization, design, and performance to two of the most iconic all-terrain platforms: the New Defender L663 and the INEOS Grenadier, from ECD’s Florida based facility.

Blending CTC’s British design DNA and precision-engineered components with ECD’s renowned craftsmanship, performance tuning, and luxury interiors, this agreement brings a new premium class of luxury Defender and Grenadier vehicles unlike anything else on the road. Each build is meticulously assembled at ECD’s facility in Kissimmee, Florida, where CTC’s premium exterior and interior elements meet ECD’s signature full-vehicle customization, marking a bold new chapter in bespoke automotive design for consumers. The result is a new class of luxury 4x4 with faster to client delivery, flawless engineering, offered with full design support, project updates, and a luxury buying experience right here in the U.S.

“ECD Auto Design and Chelsea Truck Company unite two worlds of automotive artistry, blending ECD’s precision engineering with Chelsea Truck Company’s unmistakable British design prowess,” says Elliot Humble, CTO and Co-Founder of ECD. “Known for bold, expressive styling and a commitment to individuality, Chelsea Truck has redefined what luxury off-road design can be. Together, we’re thrilled to bring this iconic aesthetic and craftsmanship to the U.S. market, creating vehicles that are as distinctive as the people who drive them,” expressed Humble.

Chelsea Truck Company is a UK-based coach-builder specializing in custom Land Rover and luxury 4×4 conversions, operating under Kahn Design. Its hallmark is bold design, wide-track kits, and exclusive finishes.

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida, that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees who hold a combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K., where its five employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

