Mice Model Market Size Worth USD 19.36 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mice model market size is expected to be worth over USD 19.36 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 12.12 billion in 2026, growing at a strong CAGR of 6.03% between 2025 and 2034. The market is driven by advancements in genetic engineering and rising demand for preclinical studies, oncology research, and precision medicine through reliable, customizable in vivo testing models.

Mice Model Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated the mice model market by holding more than 81% of the market share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By mice, the inbred segment accounted for the highest market share of 29% in 2024.

By mice, the outbred segment is growing at a strong CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By technology, the CRISPR segment held the largest market share of 34% in 2024.

By technology, the microinjection segment is growing at a remarkable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.



What is a Mice Model?

The mouse model aims at the creation and application of laboratory mice in scientific and medical studies. The mouse models are used because they have genetic, biological, and behavioral similarities with humans, and therefore, they are ideal for studying human diseases and testing treatments. These models can be genetically altered such that their phenotypes mimic certain human situations, giving useful information about the mechanism of diseases, efficacy, and safety of drugs.

The market is growing tremendously, as the demand for personalized medicine reaches its peak, and the prevalence of chronic conditions like cancer and diabetes is rising. The market is expanding as growing investments in biomedical research, as well as government and private organizations, are contributing to market growth. The mouse model market is significant in the context of speeding up the drug discovery process and enhancing health outcomes.

What are Major Trends in Mice Model Market?

1. Humanized Mice Models on the Rise

Humanized mice models are increasingly used for their ability to mimic human immune responses, especially in cancer and infectious disease research.

2. Advancements in Gene Editing Technologies

CRISPR/Cas9 based gene editing and other gene-editing tools are driving precise development of genetically engineered mice for studying diseases.

3. Increased Application in Cancer Research

Mice models are widely applied in oncology for tumor studies and anticancer drug testing.

4. Expansion of Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing preclinical studies to contract research organization (CROs) specializing in animal models to reduce costs and access expertise.

5. Ethical and Regulatory Considerations

Growing ethical concerns and regulations are encouraging alternative testing methods and limiting animal model use in certain regions.

What is an Opportunity for the Mice Model Market?

The increase in collaborative networks, research consortia, and data-sharing initiatives presents one of the greatest opportunities in the market. The joint work between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry actors is also speeding up the innovation process and leading to scientific discoveries.

Specifically, public-private partnerships, open data plans, and multi-institutional collaborations will play a critical role in promoting the development of translational medicine and preclinical research in the use of mouse models. These initiatives enhance reproducibility and minimise redundancy in efforts, as well as enable the researchers to come up with more pertinent disease models.

Mice Model Market Key Challenges

What is the Limitation for the Mice Model Market?

Mice models mostly have inherent limitations that make them a major challenge to research on human diseases, despite being widely used. A significant disadvantage is that mice and humans have many genetic and physiological differences, hence not all diseases can be well-modeled in mouse models.

The human gene-disease network has a tendency to behave differently from that of mice, such that diseases do not present and respond differently to treatment. In addition, the genetic diversity of laboratory mice is usually less than that of the human population, and thus, it is not easy to apply the results to real-life situations.

Mice Model Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 11.43 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 12.12 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 19.36 Billion Market Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.03% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Mice, Technology, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing R&D in genetics and oncology, and growing use of humanized mice for drug discovery Key Challenges Ethical concerns regarding animal testing and stringent regulatory frameworks Major Opportunities Advancements in CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technologies and expansion of personalized medicine research Top Companies Charles River Laboratories, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Janvier Labs, and Envigo Recent Trends Increased use of humanized mice models, focus on cancer immunotherapy, and collaborations between pharma and research institutions



Case Study: Advancing Cancer Immunotherapy Through Humanized Mice Models

Background:



Cancer remains one of the most complex and fatal diseases globally, with researchers continuously seeking better preclinical models to study tumor biology and immunotherapy response. Traditional cell-line and xenograft models often fail to replicate the complexity of human immune-tumor interactions, leading to limited translation of preclinical findings to human outcomes.

Challenge:



Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions face difficulties in accurately predicting human immune responses to cancer immunotherapies. Immuno-oncology drugs such as immune checkpoint inhibitors require reliable models that can mimic human immune cell function and tumor microenvironments. Conventional mouse models lack human immune components, leading to poor reproducibility of human results.

Solution — Adoption of Humanized Mice Models:



To overcome these limitations, several research institutions adopted humanized mice models—mice genetically engineered to carry functional human genes, cells, tissues, or organs. One notable case involves The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) and its collaboration with leading oncology researchers to develop NSG™ and NSG-SGM3 mice. These models are engrafted with human hematopoietic stem cells, allowing for the reconstitution of a functional human immune system within the mouse.

Through these models, researchers can observe T-cell activation, tumor-immune interactions, and drug responses that closely resemble those in humans. The humanized mouse model enabled preclinical testing of novel immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4, significantly reducing translation gaps between animal and human trials.

Impact:

Accelerated Drug Development: Pharmaceutical companies using humanized mice observed a 30–40% reduction in the preclinical-to-clinical transition time for immuno-oncology drugs.

Pharmaceutical companies using humanized mice observed a for immuno-oncology drugs. Improved Predictive Accuracy: These models improved the predictive correlation with human trials by over 60% , enhancing confidence in candidate selection.

These models improved the , enhancing confidence in candidate selection. Broader Applications: Beyond oncology, humanized mice are now widely applied in infectious disease studies, such as HIV and COVID-19 immunopathogenesis, due to their ability to replicate human immune functions.



Key Takeaway:



The integration of humanized mice models represents a paradigm shift in biomedical research. It bridges the translational gap between preclinical and clinical phases, allowing for more accurate modeling of human diseases, immune responses, and drug interactions. This advancement not only drives innovation in cancer immunotherapy but also establishes a framework for next-generation precision medicine research.

Example of Real-World Collaboration:



In 2023, Charles River Laboratories partnered with GenOway to co-develop and distribute new genetically modified mouse lines optimized for immuno-oncology and inflammatory disease studies. This collaboration has allowed global pharmaceutical partners to access customized mouse models faster, enabling better reproducibility and regulatory compliance.

Conclusion:



The success of humanized mice models underscores the future direction of the global mice model market, which continues to evolve with CRISPR gene-editing, AI-driven phenotyping, and contract research outsourcing. As translational medicine expands, such case studies highlight how innovative in vivo platforms can redefine therapeutic development and accelerate the path toward personalized, human-relevant medicine.

Mice Model Market Regional Insights

What is the U.S. Mice Model Market Size and CAGR?

The U.S. mice model market size is calculated at USD 6.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 7.36 billion in 2026 to USD 11.91 billion by 2034, registering a solid CAGR of 6.16% from 2025 to 2034.

How North America Dominated the Mice Model Market?

North America dominated the mouse model market in 2024, the main reason being that it has a solid base of biomedical research and modern healthcare facilities. An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and viral infections, among others, has been on the increase in the region, and this has particularly contributed to the demand of having an effective preclinical model, such as laboratory mice.

Drug discovery and development have been on the agenda of the United States and Canada, with substantial investment in R and D by both government agencies and individual players. The area is also enjoying established regulatory frameworks and an established network of cooperative research projects.

Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest-Growing in the Mice Model Market?

Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. There has been a surge in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, especially in such countries as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, and this has resulted in a higher requirement for mouse models in drug discovery and preclinical studies. The funding and the government programs in the life sciences research have improved the healthcare infrastructure and increased the regional R&D capacities.

In addition, the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is escalating the demand for effective models of the disease. Growing healthcare spending and enthusiasm regarding personalized medicine are also adding to the market growth.

Mice Model Market Segmentation Insights:

Mice Insights

How did the Inbred Segment Dominate the Mice Model Market?

The inbred segment dominated the market in 2024, which was predominantly used in controlled and reproducible scientific research. The production of inbred mice involves more than 20 generations of brother-sister mating to produce genetically identical members of a particular strain. Such genetic uniformity allows applying them to the modeling of certain human diseases because they lessen experimental variability and increase the credibility of the research findings. Additionally, mice are genetically manipulated in a much easier manner as compared to other animal models, such as rats or rabbits, which makes them very appropriate for in-depth genetic and biomedical research.

The outbred segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period, due to its benefits in drug testing and translational research. Outbred mice, compared to inbred mice, are more representative of the genetic diversity of human populations and enhance the applicability of preclinical results to patient reactions in practice. Their high fitness, increased body size, and superior performance in reproductive processes also render them more economical in conducting large-scale research. Outbred models have been favored in toxicology and pharmacokinetics studies, as well as behavioral studies, because of their physiological resilience and wider applicability.

Technology Insights

Which Technology Segment Held the Largest Share of the Mice Model Market?

The CRISPR segment held the largest share in the market in 2024. CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology allows such easy, effective, and inexpensive genome editing, which is why it is a preferred method when developing advanced mouse models. It can be used to generate somatic genome-edited models, knock-in (KI) and knock-out (KO) germline models, and models specialized to drug treatment experiments.

CRISPR has revolutionized preclinical research because it allows for studying gene functions and disease mechanisms, and can be used in drug discovery and approaches to personalized medicine. Its dominance in the market of mouse models remains determined by its versatility and effectiveness.

The microinjection segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The technique allows for establishing disease models and examining the functions of genes that are critical to the analysis of human ailments. Microinjection is popular because of its accuracy and consistency with researchers who are interested in producing genetically engineered mice. It is also aided by the increasing need for individual animal models in drug discovery, functional genomics, and biotechnology research.

The microinjection is a critical technology for generating specific mouse models as the complexity of the genetic studies grows, which has given it a fast adoption and market surge.

Mice Model Market Top Companies

Trans Genic Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Sage Labs

PolyGene

Ozgene Pty Ltd

Janvier Labs

Inotiv

Hera Biolabs

Harbour Biomed

GenOway S.A.

Envigo

Cyagen Biosciences Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Allentown LLC

TransViragen Inc.

Aragen Life Sciences

Crescendo Biologics

Creative Biolabs

JOINN Laboratories Co., Ltd.

Creative Animodel

Applied StemCell

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.

Marshall BioResources

TransCure bioServies

JSR Corporation



Industry Leaders Announcement

In January 2024, Roy Cohen, the research assistant professor at the Baker Institute, emphasized that the new mouse model enhances the comprehension of sperm functionality and offers valuable insights into infertility as a problem in humans. This model provides a better avenue to the research of reproductive health issues by providing a better approach to satisfying basic biological interests. Source: https://news.cornell.edu

Recent Developments

In March 2025, Alamar Biosciences launched the NULISAseq Mouse Panel 120, a novel biological marker profiling instrument that has provided the broadest possible protein target coverage of mouse models in the expression analysis. This innovation makes proteomics more precise so that the detection of the disease is possible at an earlier and more accurate stage.

Source: https://alamarbio.com/



Source: https://alamarbio.com/ In December 2023, Biocytogen licensed Neurocrine Biosciences, giving them rights to some of its therapeutic antibodies. The deal involves international development, production, and commercialization, which enhances the competence of both companies in the biologics market.

Source: https://www.ians.in



Source: https://www.ians.in In February 2023, Ozgene was selected by the Animal Resources Centre (ARC) to assume its business in Western Australia. Such a transition guarantees further access to genetically tailored mouse and rat lines to satisfy academic and biomedical research in the area.

Source: https://www.ozgene.com



Segments Covered in the Report

By Mice

Inbred

Outbred

Knockout

Hybrid

Other Mice



By Technology

CRISPR

Microinjection

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Nuclear Transfer

Other Technologies



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

