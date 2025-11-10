Reach Security Recognized as a CRN® 2025 Stellar Startup!

San Francisco, CA. November 10 2025 — Reach Security, the AI-powered assistant for operationalizing security controls across the enterprise, turning intent into enforcement and helping organizations fix what matters across SaaS and on-prem environments, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Reach Security on its 2025 Stellar Startups list in the Security category. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger, and they are selected across categories that include artificial intelligence, application development/DevOps, big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security and storage.

Reach Security delivers AI-assisted security operations that reduce tool sprawl and remediate risks through automation. It integrates with existing tools to boost threat detection, cut alert fatigue, and close security gaps, delivering value in minutes.

Reach sells exclusively through partners who use Reach to help customers reduce exposure and operational cost without replacing existing tools. By integrating Reach into their offerings, partners can quickly identify misconfigurations and underused capabilities across customer’s environments, then guide remediation through automation and ticketing workflows. Together, Reach and its partners help customers get more from their security investments while enabling partners to differentiate with measurable posture and improvement services.

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by its commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers stand out in today’s fast-changing IT landscape.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add their portfolios to give them a competitive advantage and drive success.

“We’re excited to recognize the forward-thinking companies featured on this year’s Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “This honor highlights each organization’s commitment to tackling IT channel challenges, driving innovation through cutting-edge technologies and empowering partner success. We can’t wait to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry.”

“Being named on CRN’s Stellar Startups list is a proud moment for Reach. It validates our mission to help partners and customers operationalize security with speed, precision, and measurable impact. By turning intent into enforcement, we’re enabling organizations to fix what matters, without ripping and replacing their existing tools. This recognition reflects the innovation and collaboration at the heart of our platform and partner ecosystem,” commented Garrett Hamilton, CEO and Co-Founder, Reach Security

The CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list will be featured online at CRN.com/StellarStartups beginning Nov. 10, 2025.

About Reach Security

Reach Security is defining AI-native exposure management by bridging the gap between identifying security risks and taking action to fix them. The platform uncovers misconfigurations, control weaknesses, and other exposures, then drives prioritized, guided remediation at scale. By integrating with existing security tools, Reach delivers clarity, automation, and operational value in minutes—helping organizations reduce risk and maximize the impact of their current investments. To learn more about Reach Security, visit www.reachsecurity.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

