Reach Security Joins the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program to Accelerate Agentic AI for E3/E5 Security Optimization

San Francisco, CA. December 2nd, 2025 – Reach Security, the AI-native assistant that turns security intent into enforcement across SaaS and on-prem environments, today announced its acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. Through the Pegasus Program, Reach will collaborate with Microsoft to help enterprise customers optimize their use of Microsoft E3 and E5 security suites by addressing configuration, visibility, and operational gaps through agentic AI.

“Joining Microsoft’s Pegasus Program marks an exciting step forward for our team,” said Garrett Hamilton, CEO and co-founder of Reach Security. “We’re redefining how companies close the gap between security investment and outcomes, using agentic AI to operationalize Microsoft’s E3 and E5 capabilities and help teams move from awareness to action across their security environment.”

“We welcome Reach Security to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. This initiative gives select startups access to Azure’s cutting-edge AI models, enterprise-grade security and privacy, and unique go-to-market support to accelerate growth. Through Pegasus, startups can build fast, scale smart, and sell more by tapping into the full power of Azure and the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Tom Davis, Partner, Microsoft for Startups.

Reach Security enables organizations to maximize the value of their Microsoft and multi-vendor security investments by identifying misconfigurations, drift, and underutilized features that attackers exploit. Powered by agentic AI, Reach automates analysis, prioritization, and remediation to deliver measurable exposure reduction across identity, endpoint, email, and network controls.

Using AI agents, Reach prioritizes and drives remediation based on real exposure, reducing operational costs and enabling measurable, preventive action. Reach Security’s mission is to empower defenders, reduce complexity, and unify fragmented security stacks into a cohesive, outcome-driven strategy.

This milestone builds on Reach Security’s recent $10 million strategic investment led by M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, underscoring the shared vision to advance domain-specific and agentic AI in cybersecurity. Together, Reach and Microsoft are helping organizations strengthen their security posture and operationalize protection across the entire E3/E5 stack.

To learn more, visit www.reach.security/

For more on Microsoft for Startups, visit startups.microsoft.com.

About Reach Security



Reach Security is defining AI-native exposure management by bridging the gap between identifying security risks and taking action to fix them. The platform uncovers misconfigurations, control weaknesses, and other exposures, then drives prioritized, guided remediation at scale. By integrating with existing security tools, Reach delivers clarity, automation, and operational value in minutes - helping organizations reduce risk and maximize the impact of their current investments.

