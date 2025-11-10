ControlMonkey Launches Global Partner Program Following CRN 2025 Stellar Startup Recognition

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlMonkey , the Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) automation company helping enterprises manage Terraform at scale, today announced the launch of its new Global Partner Program . The initiative unifies Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Technology/Integration partners under one framework to deliver automation, compliance and resilience across enterprise cloud environments. The announcement follows ControlMonkey’s recognition as a 2025 Stellar Startup by The Channel Company’s CRN for innovation in cloud automation.

Program Overview

The ControlMonkey Partner Program is designed for partners building services and offering around Terraform, OpenTufo and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) automation . ControlMonkey bridges a crucial gap in today’s cloud ecosystem – connecting DevOps and SRE time-to-market goals with compliance and operational resilience.

The program provides a single, streamlined structure for collaboration and growth:

VAR Partners: Resell ControlMonkey’s IaC automation and disaster-recovery solutions to expand their cloud portfolios and deliver higher customer value.



Resell ControlMonkey’s IaC automation and disaster-recovery solutions to expand their cloud portfolios and deliver higher customer value. MSP Partners: Offer managed IaC, compliance and drift-remediation services powered by ControlMonkey’s automation platform.



Offer managed IaC, compliance and drift-remediation services powered by ControlMonkey’s automation platform. Technology & Integration Partners: Build native integrations with complementary technologies such as Datadog, Rubrik and VMware to enhance IaC visibility, observability and recovery.





Leadership & Channel Commitment

The program is led by Amir Regev, formerly Channel Leader at Granulate (acquired by Intel), who joined ControlMonkey to drive the company’s global channel and Tech alliances strategy.





“Our partners play a vital role in how enterprises modernize their Terraform and cloud operations,” said Aharon Twizer, CEO of ControlMonkey. “With Amir’s experience building global channel ecosystems, this program gives partners a clear path to expand revenue, services and customer value through IaC automation.”

Partner Perspectives

ControlMonkey is launching its Partner Program with early support from leading channel and technology partners, including MidLink and GlobalDots, who are already collaborating to deliver IaC automation and resilience solutions to enterprise customers.

“Partnering with ControlMonkey allows us to help our customers bring automation and visibility to their cloud infrastructure and Terraform environments. The combination of MidLink Cloud’s expertise and ControlMonkey’s automation platform enables DevOps teams to move faster and scale with confidence.”

– Asaf Toledano – VP Cloud Alliances, MidLink

“Our partnership with ControlMonkey strengthens the GlobalDots – Cloudflare disaster recovery offering worldwide. Together, we help customers automate Terraform environments, ensure consistent governance, and achieve faster recovery across multi-cloud infrastructure environments."

– Alick Friedman – Head of Alliances, ISVs & Strategic Partnerships

Program Benefits

ControlMonkey partners gain access to enablement resources, co-marketing opportunities and technical training to accelerate adoption and customer impact.



Key benefits include:

Expanded Cloud Portfolio – Add IaC automation and cloud configuration DR capabilities to service offerings.

– Add IaC automation and cloud configuration DR capabilities to service offerings. Sales & Technical Enablement – Access joint training and support to upskill teams.

– Access joint training and support to upskill teams. Co-Marketing Opportunities – Boost visibility through shared webinars, events and campaigns.

– Boost visibility through shared webinars, events and campaigns. Partner-Only Environments – Test, demo, and innovate with dedicated NFR licenses.





Getting Started

Partner onboarding is designed to be fast and collaborative, with joint customer mapping, enablement, and pipeline generation starting within the first 4–6 weeks.

To learn more or apply, visit controlmonkey.io/partner-program .

About ControlMonkey

ControlMonkey is the industry’s first end-to-end IaC automation platform. By combining AI with enterprise-grade automation, ControlMonkey gives cloud teams Total Cloud Control—from provisioning to governance, optimization and disaster recovery. Founded by the cloud veterans behind Spot.io (acquired by NetApp for $450M), ControlMonkey powers leading enterprises worldwide from its headquarters in Tel Aviv

Media Contact

Hannah Sather

Montner Tech PR

hsather@montner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4362d309-0594-45a6-bce2-3e03f9fef24e