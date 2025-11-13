ControlMonkey Unifies Cloud and On-Prem Infrastructure Automation with AI-powered IaC Platform





TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlMonkey today announced support for VMware’s workloads, extending its end-to-end Infrastructure as Code (IaC) automation platform from public cloud to on-prem VMware. For the first time, enterprises can run cloud and on-prem as one: one set of controls, one audit trail and one truth.

CIOs understand the problem it solves: two worlds, two toolsets, two stories. Cloud runs on code. VMware runs on clicks. Risk committees see the gap, and the lack of confidence it creates.

ControlMonkey closes this confidence gap: VMware is now part of the same Terraform automation that CIOs already use for cloud. Governance, compliance and resilience extend across the entire estate. CIOs can now walk into a risk committee with a single, audit-ready story that spans everything.

With ControlMonkey’s VMware integration, enterprises can:

Generate IaC code automatically for VMware resources (instances, load balancers and more), making on-prem as manageable as cloud.

for VMware resources (instances, load balancers and more), making on-prem as manageable as cloud. Back up VMware daily as IaC, ensuring rapid recovery if resources are deleted or misconfigured.

as IaC, ensuring rapid recovery Enforce approvals, guardrails and audit trails across VMware and cloud with a single delivery platform, giving risk committees one source of truth.

across VMware and cloud with a single delivery platform, giving risk committees one source of truth. Detect drift and unmanaged resources in VMware just as they do in AWS, Azure or GCP.

in VMware just as they do in AWS, Azure or GCP. Support migrations with consistent visibility and backup as workloads move off and on VMware.





Even as workloads shift to the cloud, most enterprises still depend on VMware for critical systems. That leaves CIOs juggling two operating models, one in code and one in consoles. ControlMonkey unifies those models into one.

“Hybrid cloud is here to stay,” said Aharon Twizer, CEO and co-founder of ControlMonkey. “Enterprises don’t just need governance for public cloud accounts. They need the same visibility, resilience and confidence for VMware. By unifying VMware and public cloud under one IaC automation platform, we give CIOs a single audit trail for risk committees, and make migrations safer. This is how you deliver infrastructure with confidence and control, no matter where it runs.”

With this release, ControlMonkey’s goal is simple: confidence in every change. With VMware support, that confidence now spans the full spectrum of hybrid cloud, VMware and public cloud alike.

About ControlMonkey

ControlMonkey is the industry’s first end-to-end IaC automation platform. By combining AI with enterprise-grade automation, ControlMonkey gives cloud teams Total Cloud Control - from provisioning to governance, optimization and disaster recovery. Founded by the cloud veterans behind Spot.io (acquired by NetApp for $450M), ControlMonkey powers leading enterprises worldwide from its headquarters in Tel Aviv.

