Crypto Investment Enters New Phase: RockToken Offers Infrastructure-Backed Access as Safe-Haven Debate Evolves

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As institutional capital increasingly moves into digital asset frameworks, the investment landscape is shifting from token speculation toward infrastructure-based participation. Within this environment, RockToken has introduced a suite of investment strategy packages aligned with its infrastructure-backed model, presenting investors with scalable entry points and well-defined contract terms.

Infrastructure Contracts with Defined Terms

RockToken now provides a range of computing-capacity contracts, each tied to verifiable infrastructure performance. Among the options:

The Genesis Pass (free entry) includes 4 TH of computing power for a 1-day contract with an expected return of ~1.00%.

(free entry) includes 4 TH of computing power for a 1-day contract with an expected return of ~1.00%. The Satoshi Pack (from approx. US$199) offers ~8.3 TH for a 3-day contract at ~2.00% expected return.

(from approx. US$199) offers ~8.3 TH for a 3-day contract at ~2.00% expected return. Higher-tier options include the HashPower Plan (from US$8,000 / 10 days / ~1.50% expected return) and the Whale Reserve (from US$149,995 / ~7 days / ~3.50% expected return).

Each plan specifies the price per terahash (TH), contract duration and expected return — giving investors clearer visibility of risk, duration and yield compared to traditional speculative assets.

Why This Matters in Today’s Market

Recent commentary from Quartz highlighted gold’s longstanding role as a safe-haven asset, while noting that cryptocurrencies are increasingly being viewed for what they can offer beyond speculation: scarcity, technology alignment and alternative store-of-value characteristics. RockToken’s model intersects with this trend by offering “productive capital”—contracts linked to real computing infrastructure rather than simple token appreciation.

A RockToken spokesperson commented:

“In the evolving crypto investment landscape, investors no longer seek only volatility-driven gains. They want models built on infrastructure, transparency and measurable yield. Our contract portfolio responds to that shift by offering defined terms and infrastructure-backed performance.”

Accessible Entry and Transparent Operations

To further broaden access, RockToken offers a US$99 experience allocation, enabling new users to explore its infrastructure contracts with minimal entry cost. The program underlines the company’s aim to make infrastructure-based participation accessible, while retaining clear contract terms and payout mechanics.

RockToken also emphasizes 24/7 dashboard monitoring, defined contract durations and automated yield distribution — characteristics aligned with institutional demands for transparency and trust.

A Changing Safe-Haven Narrative in Digital Investment

Traditional models of safe-haven investing—such as gold—are being reassessed in light of digital transformation and infrastructure demand. RockToken’s strategy points toward a new class of digital investment: one that links real industrial output with measurable yield, offering a potential alternative or complement to classic safe-haven assets.

Investors are now looking for transparent models that combine asset-backing, defined contract terms and global accessibility. The suite of contracts offered by RockToken positions it within this evolving investment spectrum.

About RockToken

RockToken is a New Zealand-based technology company specializing in infrastructure-driven digital investment contracts. Its services include distributed computing capacity leasing, defined-term yield contracts and real-time performance dashboards. The platform aims to make digital asset participation accessible, transparent and backed by measurable infrastructure performance.

For more information, visit: https://rocktoken.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.