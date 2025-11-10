FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), November 10, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 360 million share buyback program announced on July 31, 2025, as the eighth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Eighth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 03/11/2025 13,100 344.2917 4,510,221.27 - - - - 13,100 344.2917 4,510,221.27 04/11/2025 8,000 340.3804 2,723,043.20 - - - - 8,000 340.3804 2,723,043.20 05/11/2025 7,300 353.6814 2,581,874.22 - - - - 7,300 353.6814 2,581,874.22 06/11/2025 14,000 352.6412 4,936,976.80 - - - - 14,000 352.6412 4,936,976.80 07/11/2025 10,555 352.0617 3,716,011.24 12,205 409.6465 4,999,735.53 4,324,656.63 22,760 353.2807 8,040,667.88 52,955







348.7513







18,468,126.73







12,205







409.6465







4,999,735.53







4,324,656.63







65,160







349.7972







22,792,783.37







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Eighth Tranche till November 7, 2025, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 235,346,953.75 for No. 622,729 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 53,417,506.56 (Euro 45,799,744.98*) for No. 120,643 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of November 7, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 16,417,667 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.47% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 8.98% of the total issued share capital.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until November 7, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 5,754,392 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,923,716,396.09.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

