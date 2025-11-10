Regarding the Redemption of Private Bonds of UAB "AWG investment 1"

As the AUGA group, AB, legal entity under restructuring (hereinafter – the Company) has informed by its notification on material event, dated 20 January 2025, its controlled company UAB "AWG investment 1" (hereinafter – the Issuer), has issued private bonds with ISIN LT0000409104, with a total nominal value of EUR 4,984,000 (hereinafter – the Bonds). The Issuer undertook to redeem the Bonds and pay the accrued but unpaid interest by November 8, 2025. Since the Bond redemption date falls on a non-business day, the Bonds must be redeemed no later than by November 10, 2025.

On November 10, 2025, the Issuer informed the Company that it has paid the accrued interest, but did not redeem the Bonds.

According to Clause 25 of the General Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, an event of default is deemed to have occurred if the Issuer fails to pay any principal amount of the Bonds on its due date or fails to pay any interest amount on its due date, and such default continues for 20 business days. This means that the failure to redeem the Bonds on November 10, 2025, is not to be automatically considered an event of default, and the Issuer has a 20-business-day period to remedy this breach by redeeming the Bonds (hereinafter – the Remediation Period).

The Company and the Issuer are making every effort to remedy the breach within the Remediation Period and to ensure that the Bonds are redeemed no later than by December 5, 2025.