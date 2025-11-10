Company announcement no. 10 – 25
10 November 2025
NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q3 2025
The interim report for Q3 2025 is enclosed.
In connection with publication of the results for Q3 2025, a conference call will be hosted on 11 November 2025 at 10:00 AM CET.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|Investor relations and press:
Sebastian Rosborg,
Head of Investor Relations & External Communications
+45 42 12 80 99
Sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com
ir@ntg.com|press@ntg.com
Attachments
NTG Interim Report Q3 2025
