Company announcement no. 10 – 25

10 November 2025

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q3 2025



The interim report for Q3 2025 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for Q3 2025, a conference call will be hosted on 11 November 2025 at 10:00 AM CET.

The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations and press:

Sebastian Rosborg,

Head of Investor Relations & External Communications

+45 42 12 80 99

Sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com

ir@ntg.com|press@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Interim Report Q3 2025

