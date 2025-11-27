Company announcement no. 11 – 25

27 November 2025

Change of management at NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S



Appointment of new Group CFO

NTG announces the appointment of Tinneke Torpe as the new Group Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective no later than 1 April 2026. Tinneke brings extensive experience in financial leadership roles, most recently serving as CFO at TP Aerospace Group, where she was responsible for Business Finance, Accounting, IT & Digitalisation, and Legal. Prior to her tenure at TP Aerospace Group, Tinneke held various positions within the A.P. Moller - Maersk Group and FLSmidth. She has demonstrated strong capabilities in managing complex organisations, with a proven track record that includes leading successful ERP implementations, finance standardisation and transformation initiatives, and the offshoring of finance operations. Tinneke will join NTG’s Group Management and Executive Leadership Team.

NTG’s current CFO, Christian Jakobsen, will be departing the organisation to pursue new opportunities. Over the course of his more than seven-year tenure, Christian has played an instrumental role in enhancing NTG’s controlling and reporting infrastructure. He was pivotal in guiding the company through its 2019 initial public offering and subsequent investor relations activities, as well as in leading major integrations of acquired targets that have contributed significantly to NTG’s growth strategy.

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Christian Jakobsen for his dedication and contributions as Group CFO of NTG since 2018. With Christian’s support, NTG has experienced significant and sustained growth, more than doubling its size during his tenure, and his invaluable contributions have been integral to the company’s success", says Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group CEO of NTG.

Departure from Group Management team

Peter Grubert will transition out of the Group Management team of NTG as he moves into a part-time Corporate Development and Special Projects role. In this capacity, Peter will continue his valued affiliation with NTG, providing the organisation with ongoing access to his extensive knowledge, experience, and understanding of the business, thus ensuring continuity while allowing Peter to contribute in a focused manner where his expertise is most needed.

"I would like to acknowledge and thank Peter Grubert for his distinguished service and contributions to NTG across his roles as advisor, board member, and Group Management team member since inception of the company. His dedication and expertise have been exceptional, and I look forward to our continued collaboration", says Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group CEO of NTG.

Following the organisational changes, the Group Management team of NTG will consist of:

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group CEO

Tinneke Torpe, Group CFO

Daniel Leegaard Heede, Group CIO

Jesper E. Petersen, CEO Road & Logistics

Diederick de Vroet, CEO Air & Ocean





Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations and press:

Sebastian Rosborg,

Head of Investor Relations & External Communications

+45 42 12 80 99

Sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com

ir@ntg.com|press@ntg.com





Attachment