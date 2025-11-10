Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, announces its investigation into potential stockholder claims involving SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote”) (NYSE:SLQT) allegedly receiving illegal payments from health insurance providers.

About the Investigation

Allegations that SelectQuote received illegal payments and other claims were unsealed in May 2025 after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts intervened to join claims pending in the District of Massachusetts first raised by a whistleblower. The complaint alleges that between 2016 and 2021, SelectQuote received illegal payments in the tens of millions of dollars—possibly amounting to more than 80 million dollars—from insurance carriers Humana and Aetna so that SelectQuote would steer insurance customers into Medicare offerings from Humana or Aetna. The complaint further alleges that the most senior officers of SelectQuote were personally involved in the scheme. Shares of SelectQuote subsequently declined approximately 20% upon the filing of the Department of Justice’s complaint.

Berman Tabacco is investigating whether SelectQuote’s board of directors had a role in this scheme and whether its officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties.

Contact

If you would like more information concerning our investigation, please contact us here: SelectQuote, Inc. | Berman Tabacco or at 800-516-9926 or at law@bermantabacco.com.

About Berman Tabacco

