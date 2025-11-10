Regulated information
Paris, November 10, 2025
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/01 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: From October 31 to November 7, 2025
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|31-Oct-25
|NL0015001W49
|19 520
|17,3161
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|31-Oct-25
|NL0015001W49
|20 549
|17,1802
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|31-Oct-25
|NL0015001W49
|3 000
|17,2366
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|27 800
|17,2350
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|8 000
|17,1985
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|22 001
|16,6720
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|18 767
|16,5760
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|25 092
|16,5397
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|16 000
|16,5799
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|21 362
|16,2583
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|23 574
|16,1712
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|2 000
|16,1604
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|7-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|21 851
|15,3456
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|7-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|21 054
|15,2952
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|7-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 500
|15,2900
|TQE
