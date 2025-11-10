Regulated information

Paris, November 10, 2025

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/01 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From October 31 to November 7, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 31-Oct-25 NL0015001W49 19 520 17,3161 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 31-Oct-25 NL0015001W49 20 549 17,1802 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 31-Oct-25 NL0015001W49 3 000 17,2366 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 27 800 17,2350 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 8 000 17,1985 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 22 001 16,6720 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 18 767 16,5760 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 25 092 16,5397 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 16 000 16,5799 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 21 362 16,2583 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 23 574 16,1712 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 2 000 16,1604 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 7-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 21 851 15,3456 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 7-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 21 054 15,2952 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 7-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 1 500 15,2900 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

