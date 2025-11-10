Disclosure of transactions in on shares from November 03rd to November 07th,2025

Nanterre, November 10th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from November 03rd to November 07th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 03rd to November 07th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI03/11/2025FR000012548676 868115,551200XPAR
VINCI03/11/2025FR000012548624 422115,508700CEUX
VINCI03/11/2025FR00001254868 171115,387500TQEX
VINCI04/11/2025FR000012548658 382115,150700XPAR
VINCI04/11/2025FR000012548613 975115,179300CEUX
VINCI04/11/2025FR00001254868 326115,653200TQEX
VINCI05/11/2025FR000012548641 209116,811900XPAR
VINCI05/11/2025FR000012548610 764116,943200CEUX
VINCI05/11/2025FR00001254862 699116,528700TQEX
VINCI06/11/2025FR000012548672 254116,730000XPAR
VINCI06/11/2025FR000012548636 249116,587400CEUX
VINCI06/11/2025FR00001254866 542116,746600TQEX
VINCI07/11/2025FR000012548675 525115,714100XPAR
VINCI07/11/2025FR000012548637 296115,637500CEUX
VINCI07/11/2025FR00001254866 374115,746100TQEX
      
  TOTAL479 056115,9411 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

