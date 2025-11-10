Nanterre, November 10th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from November 03rd to November 07th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 03rd to November 07th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 03/11/2025 FR0000125486 76 868 115,551200 XPAR VINCI 03/11/2025 FR0000125486 24 422 115,508700 CEUX VINCI 03/11/2025 FR0000125486 8 171 115,387500 TQEX VINCI 04/11/2025 FR0000125486 58 382 115,150700 XPAR VINCI 04/11/2025 FR0000125486 13 975 115,179300 CEUX VINCI 04/11/2025 FR0000125486 8 326 115,653200 TQEX VINCI 05/11/2025 FR0000125486 41 209 116,811900 XPAR VINCI 05/11/2025 FR0000125486 10 764 116,943200 CEUX VINCI 05/11/2025 FR0000125486 2 699 116,528700 TQEX VINCI 06/11/2025 FR0000125486 72 254 116,730000 XPAR VINCI 06/11/2025 FR0000125486 36 249 116,587400 CEUX VINCI 06/11/2025 FR0000125486 6 542 116,746600 TQEX VINCI 07/11/2025 FR0000125486 75 525 115,714100 XPAR VINCI 07/11/2025 FR0000125486 37 296 115,637500 CEUX VINCI 07/11/2025 FR0000125486 6 374 115,746100 TQEX TOTAL 479 056 115,9411

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

