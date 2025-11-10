Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from November 3 to November 7, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from November 3 to November 7, 2025

Saint-Cloud, November 10, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from November 3 to November 7, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49211/03/2025FR001243512143,60024.2234XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49211/03/2025FR001243512132,00024.2259CEUX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49211/03/2025FR00124351212,90024.2036TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49211/03/2025FR00124351211,50024.1638AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49211/04/2025FR00124351216,81624.1364XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49211/04/2025FR00124351214,43624.1618CEUX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49211/04/2025FR001243512149724.1802TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49211/04/2025FR001243512146424.2000AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49211/07/2025FR001243512132,85824.0872CEUX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49211/07/2025FR001243512150,85324.0915XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49211/07/2025FR00124351214,89624.0344TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49211/07/2025FR00124351216,39324.0294AQEU
 Total187,21324.1469 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

