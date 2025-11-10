Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from November 3 to November 7, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from November 3 to November 7, 2025

Saint-Cloud, November 10, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from November 3 to November 7, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/03/2025 FR0012435121 43,600 24.2234 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/03/2025 FR0012435121 32,000 24.2259 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/03/2025 FR0012435121 2,900 24.2036 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/03/2025 FR0012435121 1,500 24.1638 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/04/2025 FR0012435121 6,816 24.1364 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/04/2025 FR0012435121 4,436 24.1618 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/04/2025 FR0012435121 497 24.1802 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/04/2025 FR0012435121 464 24.2000 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/07/2025 FR0012435121 32,858 24.0872 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/07/2025 FR0012435121 50,853 24.0915 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/07/2025 FR0012435121 4,896 24.0344 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/07/2025 FR0012435121 6,393 24.0294 AQEU Total 187,213 24.1469



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

