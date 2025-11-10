New York, USA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Allergy Market Valued at USD 3 Billion across the 7MM, Projected to Grow at CAGR of 11.3% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The food allergy market is expected to surge in the coming years, primarily due to the adoption of recently approved therapies, potential emerging therapies such as Viaskin (DBV712) Peanut Patch (DBV Technologies), PVX108 (Aravax), Remibrutinib (Novartis), SLIT tablet (ALK-Abello), RPT904 (RAPT Therapeutics), ANAPHYLM (epinephrine sublingual film) (Aquestive Therapeutics), and others, an increase in diagnoses, and rising costs.

DelveInsight’s Food Allergy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging food allergy drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted food allergy market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Food Allergy Market Summary

The market size for food allergy was found to be USD 3 billion in the leading markets in 2024.

in the leading markets in 2024. The United States accounted for the largest food allergy treatment market size, approximately 79% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2024, among all the current food allergy therapies, the highest revenue was generated by Epinephrine, i.e., nearly USD 1.4 billion in the US.

in the US. Based on DelveInsight's assessment in 2024, the 7MM had approximately 60 million diagnosed prevalent cases of food allergy.

diagnosed prevalent cases of food allergy. Key food allergy companies, including DBV Technologies, Aquestive Therapeutics, Novartis, Aravax, RAPT Therapeutics, ALK-Abello, Allergy Therapeutics, Bryn Pharma, Intrommune Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others, are actively working on innovative food allergy drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative food allergy drugs. Some of the key food allergy therapies in clinical trials include Viaskin (DBV712) peanut patch, ANAPHYLM (Epinephrine Sublingual Film), Remibrutinib (LOU064), PVX108, RPT904, Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)-tablet, VLP Peanut, NDS1C (Epinephrine Nasal Spray), INT301, LYNOZYFIC (linvoseltamab) + DUPIXENT (dupilumab) , and others. These novel food allergy therapies are anticipated to enter the food allergy market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others. These novel food allergy therapies are anticipated to enter the food allergy market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. By 2034, among all the emerging therapies, the highest revenue is expected to be generated by ANAPHYLM in the 7MM.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Food Allergy Market

Rising Prevalence of Food Allergies

The increasing prevalence of food allergies worldwide is a primary driver of food allergy market growth. In 2024, the US had approximately 36 million diagnosed prevalent cases of food allergy. The reasons for this increase in prevalence are likely multifaceted. Sensitization via the skin appears to be associated with the development of food allergy, and atopic eczema in infancy is associated with a high risk of developing food allergy.

PALFORZIA’s Oral Administration Advantage

PALFORZIA, administered orally, offers a convenient delivery method, making it a more accessible treatment option compared to traditional subcutaneous (SC), intradermal, and epicutaneous therapies, which may potentially enhance patient adherence and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.

Emerging Opportunities in the Adult Food Allergy Market

An opportunity exists in the adult food allergy market, as there is currently only one approved treatment for this group, with Novartis’ remibrutinib being the only drug under evaluation, presenting potential for growth in the food allergy market.

Strong Food Allergy Pipeline Activity

The food allergy treatment landscape features clinical trials led by Aquestive Therapeutics (ANAPHYLM (epinephrine sublingual film), DBV Technologies (viaskin [DBV712] peanut patch), Novartis (remibrutinib), Aravax (PVX108), ALK-Abello (Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)-Tablet), InnoUp Farma (INP20), and others.

Food Allergy Market Analysis

Currently, available treatment options for food allergies include immunotherapies, such as oral dose escalation with allergenic food proteins or the FDA-approved peanut allergen powder, and biologic therapies like XOLAIR, administered via subcutaneous injection. Other desensitization-based immunotherapies utilizing alternative delivery routes, including sublingual (SLIT) and epicutaneous (EPIT) methods, are under development but have not yet received regulatory approval or reached commercial availability.

The food allergy treatment landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by a growing prevalence of allergies, heightened awareness, and advancements in therapeutic innovation. Traditionally, management has focused on strict allergen avoidance and emergency response measures—most notably, epinephrine autoinjectors such as EpiPen, Auvi-Q, and Adrenaclick. While essential for acute reactions, these approaches do not target the root immune mechanisms and offer no long-term control.

At present, the key approved therapeutic options offering meaningful benefits for patients and clinicians are PALFORZIA (peanut allergen powder), XOLAIR (omalizumab), and NEFFY (epinephrine nasal spray). PALFORZIA is specifically indicated for peanut allergy, whereas XOLAIR can be used across multiple food allergens.

Beyond these approved treatments, several companies are actively advancing novel therapies, signaling robust progress in the field. Key developers include DBV Technologies (Viaskin), Novartis (Remibrutinib), Aravax (PVX108), ALK-Abelló (SLIT-tablet), Allergy Therapeutics (VLP Peanut), and RAPT Therapeutics (RPT904). This expanding pipeline reflects the strong momentum and growing commitment to meeting the substantial unmet needs in food allergy care.

Food Allergy Competitive Landscape

The food allergy clinical trial landscape includes some drugs in the development stage that are expected to be approved in the near future. The emerging landscape holds therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including Viaskin (DBV712) Peanut Patch (DBV Technologies), PVX108 (Aravax), Remibrutinib (Novartis), SLIT tablet (ALK-Abello), RPT904 (RAPT Therapeutics), ANAPHYLM (epinephrine sublingual film) (Aquestive Therapeutics), and others.

DBV Technologies’ Viaskin Peanut is an epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) that delivers trace amounts of peanut protein through a skin patch to promote immune desensitization. The therapy has received both Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy Designations from the U.S. FDA. It is currently under evaluation in a Phase III clinical trial involving peanut-allergic children aged 4–7 years. DBV Technologies expects to announce top-line results from the VITESSE trial (NCT05741476) in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Aravax’s PVX108 is a next-generation immunotherapy that aims to reprogram the immune system by using engineered peptides to engage T cells and counteract allergic responses specifically. It is currently being assessed in a Phase II clinical trial for children and adolescents with peanut allergy.

RAPT Therapeutics’ Ozureprubart is an innovative, long-acting anti-IgE mAb bio-better that targets the same epitope as omalizumab for the treatment of food allergies, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other allergic inflammatory conditions. Engineered to block both free and cell-bound human IgE, a central mediator of allergic responses, Ozureprubart has demonstrated improved pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles compared to omalizumab, the first-generation anti-IgE antibody, in early clinical studies.

Aquestive Therapeutics’ Anaphylm Epinephrine Sublingual Film is the first and only orally administered film in clinical development that utilizes Aquestive’s novel epinephrine prodrug. It is being developed for the same intended use as injectable epinephrine, the emergency treatment of Type 1 allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Aquestive is addressing the unmet need for an oral epinephrine formulation by applying its proprietary PharmFilm® technology to develop this innovative therapy.

The anticipated launch of these emerging food allergy therapies are poised to transform the food allergy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge food allergy therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the food allergy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Food Allergy Market

In October 2025, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. began the prestIgE Phase 2b clinical trial of ozureprubart (formerly known as RPT904) for IgE-mediated food allergies. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will be conducted across roughly 30 sites in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

began the prestIgE Phase 2b clinical trial of ozureprubart (formerly known as RPT904) for IgE-mediated food allergies. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will be conducted across roughly 30 sites in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. In October 2025, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had granted two new U.S. patents covering Anaphylm, the company’s innovative sublingual film formulation of an epinephrine prodrug.

announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had granted two new U.S. patents covering Anaphylm, the company’s innovative sublingual film formulation of an epinephrine prodrug. In March 2025, the US FDA approved NEFFY for the treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in children aged 4 years and older who weigh 15 to <30 kg (33 to <66 lbs). This approval represents the first significant innovation in the delivery of epinephrine for this patient population in >35 years.

the US FDA approved NEFFY for the treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in children aged 4 years and older who weigh 15 to <30 kg (33 to <66 lbs). This approval represents the first significant innovation in the delivery of epinephrine for this patient population in >35 years. In March 2025, Allergy Therapeutics stated that the PROTECT trial is progressing as planned, with initial topline data expected to be announced later this summer of 2025.

stated that the PROTECT trial is progressing as planned, with initial topline data expected to be announced later this summer of 2025. In March 2025, DBV Technologies reached an understanding with the US FDA based on written replies to its Type D IND meeting request. The FDA concurred with DBV’s proposal that safety exposure data from the VITESSE Phase III study of the Viaskin Peanut Patch in children aged 4–7 years would be sufficient to support BLA filing for this age group, thereby accelerating the anticipated timeline for BLA submission to the first half of 2026.

What is Food Allergy?

A food allergy occurs when the immune system reacts abnormally to specific proteins found in food. These reactions can be either Immunoglobulin E (IgE)-mediated or non-IgE-mediated. IgE-mediated food allergies represent a significant global health concern, affecting millions of individuals and impacting numerous aspects of daily life. Although any food has the potential to trigger an allergic response, a small number of foods are responsible for most cases, namely milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Allergic reactions can affect the skin, gastrointestinal tract, cardiovascular system, or respiratory system, resulting in symptoms such as hives, vomiting, coughing, wheezing, throat constriction, tongue swelling, a weak pulse, dizziness, and, in severe cases, potentially fatal anaphylaxis.

Food Allergy Epidemiology Segmentation

The food allergy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current food allergy patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2024, within the 7MM, on the basis of severity in adults, the number of food allergy cases was more severe, 25 million, than mild to moderate. These numbers are expected to rise by 2034.

The food allergy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy

Allergen-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy

Food Allergy Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Food Allergy Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Food Allergy Market CAGR 11.3% Food Allergy Market Size USD 3 Billion Key Food Allergy Companies DBV Technologies, Aquestive Therapeutics, Novartis, Aravax, RAPT Therapeutics, ALK-Abello, Allergy Therapeutics, Bryn Pharma, Intrommune Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Alfresa Pharma, Roche, Novartis, Stallergenes Greer, and others Key Food Allergy Therapies Viaskin (DBV712) peanut patch, ANAPHYLM (Epinephrine Sublingual Film), Remibrutinib (LOU064), PVX108, RPT904, Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)-tablet, VLP Peanut, NDS1C (Epinephrine Nasal Spray), INT301, LYNOZYFIC (linvoseltamab) + DUPIXENT (dupilumab), NEFFY/EURNEFFY, XOLAIR, PALFORZIA, and others

Scope of the Food Allergy Market Report

Food Allergy Therapeutic Assessment: Food Allergy current marketed and emerging therapies

Food Allergy current marketed and emerging therapies Food Allergy Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Food Allergy Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Food Allergy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Food Allergy Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Food Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Food Allergy Market Key Insights 2 Food Allergy Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Food Allergy Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Food Allergy Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 in the 7MM 6.2 Food Allergy Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Food Allergy Symptoms 7.3 Foods with Allergies 7.4 Risk Factors for Food Allergy Development 7.5 Clinical Manifestations 7.6 Food Allergy Diagnosis 7.7 Food Allergy Treatment and Management 7.8 Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy in the United States 8.4.2 Allergen-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy in the United States 8.4.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy in the United States 8.4.4 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Food Allergy Patient Journey 10 Marketed Food Allergy Drugs 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 PALFORZIA (peanut allergen powder-dnfp): Stallergenes Greer 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 XOLAIR (omalizumab): Roche and Novartis 10.4 NEFFY/EURNEFFY (epinephrine nasal spray): ARS Pharmaceuticals, ALK-Abelló, and Alfresa Pharma 11 Emerging Food Allergy Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Viaskin (DBV712) peanut patch: DBV Technologies 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Remibrutinib (LOU064): Novartis 11.4 ANAPHYLM (Epinephrine Sublingual Film): Aquestive Therapeutics 11.5 NDS1C (Epinephrine Nasal Spray): Bryn Pharma 11.6 PVX108: Aravax 11.7 RPT904: RAPT Therapeutics 11.8 Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)-Tablet: ALK-Abello 11.9 VLP Peanut: Allergy Therapeutics 11.1 LYNOZYFIC (linvoseltamab) + DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 12 Food Allergy Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Food Allergy Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Food Allergy Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Food Allergy by Country in the 7MM 12.6 United States Food Allergy Market Size 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Food Allergy in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of Food Allergy by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK Food Allergy Market Size 12.9 Japan Food Allergy Market Size 13 Food Allergy Market Unmet Needs 14 Food Allergy Market SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views on Food Allergy 16 Food Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of Food Allergy 17 Bibliography 18 Food Allergy Market Report Methodology

