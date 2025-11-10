Automotive Cybersecurity Market to Grow at 16.1% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Automotive Cybersecurity: Global Markets” will reach $8.2 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 16.1% from 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the automotive cybersecurity market, segmented by offerings, deployment models, security types, applications, vehicle types, and propulsion methods. It offers insights into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with a focus on major countries including the U.S., China, Germany, and India. The study features profiles of leading companies, highlighting their financials (for public firms), product portfolios, and strategic developments. It also explores emerging technologies, patent trends, the competitive landscape, and ESG initiatives.

This report is especially relevant now as the automotive industry faces rapid transformation driven by connected and autonomous vehicle technologies. With stricter regulations and growing cybersecurity threats targeting vehicle systems, companies are investing in advanced protection solutions. The rise of electric vehicles, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, and increasing digital integration in vehicles further amplify the need for robust cybersecurity measures, making this market a critical focus for stakeholders across the industry.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rising Incidence of Automotive Cyberattacks: As vehicles become more connected through technologies like infotainment systems, telematics, and autonomous driving, they face growing risks of cyberattacks. Hackers can exploit vulnerabilities to control vehicle functions, steal personal data, or disrupt operations. This rising threat is pushing automakers to invest in cybersecurity solutions to protect both vehicles and users.

Increasing Adoption of AI in the Automotive Industry: AI is revolutionizing the automotive sector with features like autonomous driving, predictive maintenance, and smart navigation. However, these AI systems require secure data handling and are vulnerable to manipulation. As AI becomes central to vehicle functionality, ensuring its cybersecurity is essential to maintain safety and trust.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $3.4 billion Market size forecast $8.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 16.1% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Offerings, Deployment, Security Type, Application, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, Germany, France, and the U.K. Market Drivers Rising incidence of automotive cyberattacks.

Increasing adoption of AI in the automotive industry.

Interesting facts:

Connected vehicles have expanded the surface for cyberattacks, making cybersecurity essential to protect critical vehicle systems and user privacy. Vigilant security measures guard against unauthorized remote access that could compromise safety functions.

AI and machine learning (ML) are transforming automotive cybersecurity by enhancing threat detection and predicting potential attacks, improving vehicle resilience. These technologies help automate risk analysis and response in complex, connected environments.

Stricter regulations worldwide are compelling automakers to embed cybersecurity within the vehicle lifecycle, driving innovation and compliance. This ensures safer automotive ecosystems as connectivity advances and reliance on software increases.

Emerging startups:

Cybellum: Cybersecurity company offering a comprehensive platform for managing automotive product security risks, using Cyber Digital Twins technology. Its solutions automate vulnerability detection, risk assessment, and compliance workflows, helping OEMs and suppliers secure the entire vehicle software lifecycle from development to deployment.

EDAG Group: Provides engineering services with a focus on automotive cybersecurity and functional safety. It offers consulting, penetration testing, and AI-driven security monitoring to protect vehicles and manufacturing processes, ensuring compliance with international automotive cybersecurity regulations.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for automotive cybersecurity was valued at $3.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $8.2 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of 16.1%.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Key drivers include:

Rising incidence of automotive cyberattacks.

Increasing adoption of AI in the automotive industry.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented based on offering, deployment, security, application, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.

Which segment will be dominant through 2030 by offering?

The software segment will dominate the market through 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the global market.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Key market challenges:

Lack of skilled labor.

Evolving cyber threat landscape.

Opportunities in the market:

Increasing focus on enhancing vehicle safety.

Expansion of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology.

Market leaders include:

APTIV

AUMOVIO SE

CYBELLUM

DENSO CORP.

ETAS

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP.

VICONE INC.

